What you need to know
- The first trailer for Apple TV+ feature "Wolfwalkers" is now on YouTube.
- "Wolfwalkers" is based on Irish legend.
- It looks stunning.
The first trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ feature "Wolfwalkers" is now available for us on YouTube and it's quite the watch.
Based on an Irish legend and set in 17th century Ireland, the feature includes all of the folklore, magic, and tension that you might expect – all wrapped up in a hand-drawn art style that will capture the imagination.
In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh's missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the WOLFWALKERS and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.
"Wolfwalkers" will land on Apple TV+ on December 11, just in time to settle down in a nice, cozy room with the family. I have a feeling this will be best watched with a cup of hot chocolate and the fire blazing.
Viewers will need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy 'Wolfwalkers". Priced at $4.99 per month, and with new content being added all the time, it could be the best money you spend this month.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Carnegie Library is a winner at the 2020 American Architecture Awards
One of Apple's most stunning stores has picked up an award for its amazing architecture.
This Photos extension will print your pics on jigsaws, blankets, and more
Taking some gorgeous photos is fine, but it's no good if you never see them. Why not print them onto something cool?
German podcast fans can now listen via Apple Podcasts on their Alexa kit
Now fans of Apple Podcasts can listen to their shows from the comfort of their Amazon Echo or Fire TV devices.
Cut down on pocket carry with an iPhone 8 case with a cardholder
Wallet cases are some of the most practical and useful accessories you can buy for your iPhone 8 and if you're wondering which one you should get, we've found some of the best out there.