What do you need to trade in your old iPhone with the iPhone Upgrade Program? Here's how to get ready for your appointment.

This is the first year that customers enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program have a reason to actually upgrade. If you have an appointment with an Apple specialist to trade up, there are a couple of things you should get ready to take with you to your appointment.

Step 1: Back up your data

It's no secret that I'm a big proponent of securing your data by always backing up your device. This is my friendly reminder to make sure you back up everything, one last time, before heading out to your appointment. Apple won't be able to back up your iPhone before they take it away from you.

Step 2: Erase your personal data

The real reason you need to back up your data is that your old iPhone will be wiped clean, and I don't mean with a cleaning cloth. All of your data will be erased from the iPhone you are trading in. Apple can do this for you. But, if you do it yourself, you can be confident that your personal data is gone before it leaves your hands.

Step 3: Gather your necessary paperwork

Citizens One will run another credit check to make sure you are still in good credit standing. You will need the following:

The iPhone you previously purchased through the iPhone Upgrade Program

Two forms of ID

A valid credit card

Your Social Security number (you don't need the actual card)

Your wireless account password

You might also need to pay $29 or $99 (plus tax) if your iPhone is damaged. You probably know if your iPhone is damaged or not, but it never hurts to be prepared.

You will not need to trade in the Lightning cable, wall adapter, or EarPods. I confirmed this will Apple. The only hardware you need is the iPhone itself.

Step 4: Decide on your carrier

This is a great time to switch carriers if you are unhappy with your current one. At your upgrade appointment, you will be given the choice to switch. So, why not think about whether you are happy with what you've got?

Step 5: Breath

Everything is going to be fine. Just make sure you have the things you need (See Step 3) and you'll make it through. You'll walk out of the Apple Store with a shiny (or matte) new iPhone 7 in hand.