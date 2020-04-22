Apple's new MacBook Air 2020 was only just revealed a few weeks back, but retailers are already offering some steep discounts. In terms of the entry-level price, today's offer at B&H is the best deal we've seen yet with $100 off. You can grab the 2020 MacBook Air there for just $899 in silver or space gray colors. The deal is also being matched at Amazon.

Light as air Apple MacBook Air (2020) With improved processors, graphics, and a redesigned keyboard, the 2020 MacBook Air is a solid upgrade to the previous-gen model.

Apple's new MacBook Air looks a lot like the previous-gen model but has some significant updates in key areas. First, the processors are now Intel's 10th-generation chips which should make for some power efficiency gains and the new Air features the totally redesigned Magic Keyboard that debuted last fall with the MacBook Pro.

The base model on sale also features a 13.3-inch 2560 x 1600 Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you've got a 2018 or 2019 model, it might not be the upgrade for you but it's certainly a contender for replacing anything older than that, especially at this discount.

In our MacBook Air 2020 review, we praised the laptop's new Magic Keyboard with its 1-millimeter of travel making for a much more comfortable typing experience versus last year's model. We also noted the improved speaker sound quality and efficiency gains of the new 10th-gen Intel chips. All in all, this is the best MacBook for the majority of people.

With many more people now working from home, the timing of this deal is actually pretty good as people start using their own gear for work projects and realize that maybe it's time for an upgrade. If you want to find out more about the new MacBook Air, peek our everything you need to know guide and our full MacBook Air 2020 review has all the user-experince details you want to hear about.