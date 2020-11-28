Pick up this Cyber Monday deal: $100 off the adjustable electric Flexispot Standing Desk and create a healthier work environment. We all know that sitting all day isn't great for your health, but it can be hard to avoid when your job places you at a desk for eight hours straight. A standing desk can be the perfect solution for your office or home office.

The Flexispot Standing Desk has a work area measuring 48-by-25 inches, plenty of room for your computer, and more. The tabletop is 0.6 inches thick. The two-button motor lift height adjustment mechanism offers smooth and easy height adjustments. The desk height ranges from 28.6 inches to 48.2 inches high so that you can sit or stand. The electric height adjustment motor moves at a speed of 1 inch per second and emits minimal sound, about 50 decibels while running. The desk's solid construction and industrial-grade steel frame give it a weight capacity of 132 pounds.

There are two color options at the discounted price. Be sure to click the coupon box to get your $100 off!