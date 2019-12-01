If you've been searching for the best Cyber Monday deals on luggage, look no further. The deals we've been tracking continue throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday. If you've been looking to update your luggage, there is no better time. Here are some great luggage deals available right now!

Osprey Nova Women's Laptop Backpack - $96 (Save $24) Now you can get 20% off my high-end backpack, which I reviewed recently. I used this as my personal item the last time I traveled by plane. I was able to safely carry my laptop and all of my other essentials for a short trip and place it under the seat in front of me. This 32-liter capacity backpack has tons of compartments and is designed for comfort — several Osprey's other backpacks are also on sale. 12 of the best Black Friday deals you can still buy right now!

American Tourister Ellipse 3-Piece Luggage Set - $80 (Save $320) This pretty in pink luggage set includes a 28-inch spinner, 20-inch spinner, and a duffel bag. The spinners are hard-sides suitcases that expand 1.5 inches in case you need the space for your souvenir shopping. Telescoping handles and multi-directional spinning wheels make navigation a breeze.

WallyBags Luggage 52" Garment Bag - $43 (Save $33) If you travel with business wear or formal wear, a garment bag is a must to keep it looking pristine. This model has pockets so you can carry other essentials as well. The hanger clamp inside holds any hanger, up to six items. The handles fasten together for easier carrying, and it fits the overhead bin of most airlines.

JEEP BULUO Messenger Shoulder Bag - $30 (Save $11) This faux leather bag has tons of pockets so you can carry your small essentials in an organized fashion. It can hold an iPad mini or other small tablets. Carry everything else in the main compartment, two front pockets, one back zipper pocket, one interior slot pocket, and one interior zipper pocket. Choose from three different colors.

bago 40L Gym Bag - $20 (Save $7) If you are looking for a new gym bag or duffle bag, this lightweight and packable bag is just the thing. You can stick it in your luggage and have extra luggage if you need it when you get to your destination. It has one large main compartment and six additional pockets. There are two mesh water bottle pockets, and the shoulder strap is detachable. All seven colors are on sale, but not for long.

P.travel 6 Set Packing Cubes - $14 (Save $4) People who use packing cubes swear by them. For sure, they help you organize your luggage. If you're sharing a suitcase with a spouse or children, these will keep your belongings separate. In fact, every family could have their own set in different colors so they can spot their stuff more quickly in the family suitcase. If you use these cubes to compress your clothing a bit, you can pack more into your suitcase more easily. With well over a dozen colors from which to choose, everyone will find a color they love.

AmazonBasics Geometric Luggage Expandable Suitcase Spinner - $77 (Save $13) At 31.5 inches, this hardshell suitcase has a 111-liter capacity. The 360-degree spinning wheels and telescoping comfort grip handle make crusing down the concourse a breeze. A recessed TSA lock is built in for extra security. There are other colors and sizes available as well.

