The Jabra Elite 75t have done something that I didn't really think was possible by dethroning my AirPods as my go-to headphones. Whether I need to take a call or just listen to some music, the Jabra Elite 75t are my new favorite choice. They combine great sound, awesome build quality, small size, and more into one rather affordable package.

As Jared DiPane said in his Jabra Elite 75t review:

Some of the best Jabra Elite 75t features include the small size, extremely comfortable fit, great sound quality, solid bass, USB-C charging, pocketable charging case, excellent transparency mode, and top-notch call quality. In fact, they are our sister site Android Central's favorite headphones. They have active noise cancellation, and you can expect up to 24 hours of battery life when you use the charging case.

Jared declared them his new favorite headphones after testing more than 20 pairs (including AirPods Pro.) He notes that while only one earbud can be used independently and they do not have wireless charging, the positives outweigh the negatives. The case closure has strong magnets, and the earbuds themselves magnetize to each other, so there's less worry about losing one. The controls are physical buttons, which makes them easy to use. Plenty of ear tips are included, so you're sure to find your perfect fit.

