Some people are willing and financially able to pay up to $250 for a pair of earbuds, but that's not exactly what most of us can spend. Mpow makes a pair of headphones that we love because they're darn good for their price and are normally only $50. Today, for Amazon's Cyber Monday headphone deal, you can get the Mpow Flame Lite for just $25. This is an insta-buy for anyone looking for a pair of sweatproof headphones for working out.

We've never seen this model on sale for this low of a price and it's only going to be this price until the end of today.

The Flame Lite earbuds by MPow look nearly identical to the Powerbeats Pro but are much easier on your pocketbook. Each bud has its own onboard controls, so you can skip ahead and adjust the volume from either ear. Mpow actually did a lot to make its Flame Lite headphones as feature-rich as possible for the price. The case (which looks just like the PowerBeats Pro case) has an auto-connect feature that will sync up with your phone when you open it. It automatically reconnects with the last paired device.

You can triple-click on either earbud to trigger Siri (or Hey, Google) to access the digital assistant on your phone. It's not quite the H1 chip, but it's better than having to reach for your iPhone to find out what the weather is like.

The Flame Lite earbuds have a flexible ear hook, which can be adjusted for different sizes and shapes of ears, something I really appreciate about the Powerbeats Pro, too. They also come with four different sizes of ear tips.

These earbuds have a water resistance rating of IPX7, which makes them sweat-proof and perfect for working out. The battery lasts up to 5 hours on a single charge and the charging case will give you up to 30 hours of playback before the case needs a recharge, which only takes 2 hours to re-juice from zero.

If the premium $250 price tag for the Powerbeats Pro is too steep for you, this $25 pair of copycat headphones are a really great substitute for this price.