Foundation showrunner David Goyer says that he hopes to be able to tell the show's story in around 80 hours or 80 episodes, something that he says will allow it to meet the high standards set by other long-running shows like Game of Thrones.

In an interview with Lovin Malta spotted by MacRumors, Goyer suggested that the length of the show will enable a better storytelling experience than trying to squeeze it into the length of a movie.

The audience is changing. The way that we're consuming stories is changing. Game of Thrones was really the first of these big, giant novelistic shows, and now with Foundation we can tell the story hopefully over the course of 80 episodes, 80 hours, as opposed to trying to condense it all into two or three hours for a single film.

Foundation is still a ways off being ready to air on Apple TV+, but it's already looking like it's going to be a must-see for science fiction fans.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, "Foundation" chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

You can check the full interview out over on Lovin Malta.

Fans will need an Apple TV+ subscription to enjoy new episodes, with a monthly fee of $4.99. The Apple One subscription also includes access to Apple TV+, too.