'Friday Night Baseball' on Apple TV+ could premiere on April 8

What you need to know
- Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached an agreement.
- Opening day of the 2022 season is rumored to occur on April 7.
- If so, Apple's "Friday Night Baseball" could debut as soon as April 8.
"Friday Night Baseball" could be less than a month away from debuting on Apple TV+.
At this week's "Peek Performance" event, the company announced "Friday Night Baseball," a new addition that brings select MLB games to the streaming service. While Apple did not announce exactly when the first games will stream, we may have an idea based on today's developments.
According to multiple reports, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached an agreement that'll bring baseball back in April.
According to Jeff Passan at ESPN, the opening day for the 2022 season is rumored to occur on Thursday, April 7. If that holds true, "Friday Night Baseball" on Apple TV+ could debut as soon as the next day on Friday, April 8.
Whenever "Friday Night Baseball" does premiere on Apple TV+, the service will be streaming two different games every Friday night during the regular season.
If you want to make sure you get to watch all games in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the top 10 Mario games ranked
Mario has been in over 250 games in the past 35 years. We took on the difficult task of determining which ones are the very best of the best.
In celebration of Mario Day, brush up on these 10 obscure Mario facts
Learn more about Mario during MAR10 Day. This guy has been around for awhile and has some interesting stories tied to him.
Rumor: Apple still has a Studio Display PRO coming in June
Just days after Apple announced a new Studio Display at its March 8 'Peek Performance' event, a rumor claims Apple has another display in the works with mini-LED.
Keep playing your Nintendo Switch Lite with these battery backups
Want to ensure that you never run out of battery power for your Switch Lite? Get geared up and this will never happen again!