'Friday Night Baseball' on Apple TV+ could premiere on April 8

"Friday Night Baseball" could be less than a month away from debuting on Apple TV+.

At this week's "Peek Performance" event, the company announced "Friday Night Baseball," a new addition that brings select MLB games to the streaming service. While Apple did not announce exactly when the first games will stream, we may have an idea based on today's developments.

According to multiple reports, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached an agreement that'll bring baseball back in April.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is:



Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

According to Jeff Passan at ESPN, the opening day for the 2022 season is rumored to occur on Thursday, April 7. If that holds true, "Friday Night Baseball" on Apple TV+ could debut as soon as the next day on Friday, April 8.

Players can report to spring-training camps as early as tomorrow. Opening Day is expected to be April 7, as @JesseRogersESPN first reported. Transactions unfreeze upon ratification, which is expected to come as early as today, meaning free agents can sign and trades can occur. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

Whenever "Friday Night Baseball" does premiere on Apple TV+, the service will be streaming two different games every Friday night during the regular season.

