Sick of the abomination that is the Apple TV Siri Remote? We all are and Function101 is hoping we'll all pay $30 to get rid of it. But the joke's on them – we'd pay twice as much!

Steve Jobs once said of iTunes on the PC that "it's like giving a glass of ice water to somebody in hell". I can think of another example of that – a replacement for the Apple TV's Siri Remote. Sure, you might not want to chisel your fingertips off every time you pick it up. But you'll still have to deal with that interface.