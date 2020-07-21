Function101 Apple Tv RemoteSource: Function101

What you need to know

  • The Apple TV Siri Remote is bad.
  • No, it's awful.
  • This $30 remote is a better bet for all kinds of reasons.

Sick of the abomination that is the Apple TV Siri Remote? We all are and Function101 is hoping we'll all pay $30 to get rid of it. But the joke's on them – we'd pay twice as much!

Steve Jobs once said of iTunes on the PC that "it's like giving a glass of ice water to somebody in hell". I can think of another example of that – a replacement for the Apple TV's Siri Remote. Sure, you might not want to chisel your fingertips off every time you pick it up. But you'll still have to deal with that interface.

Apple TV Siri RemoteSource: iMore

But I digress and for now, I'll take this remote. And it looks pretty cool, too. The "Button Remote for Apple TV" honestly reminds me of the remote that comes with your average Amazon Fire TV Stick. It looks fine, and it has most of the buttons that you're going to need to banish the Siri Remote from your sofa – there's no Siri button, unfortunately. It's boring, but we've had an interesting remote for the last five years and look how that worked out.

You can order this vanilla remote now for $29.95 and sure, it's boring. But sometimes boring is good, right?