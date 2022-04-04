The Siri Remote, still called the Apple TV Remote in regions without Siri support, is a big part of what makes the Apple TV stand out from the rest of the set-top boxes on the market. It's got a touch surface, an accelerometer and gyroscope, Bluetooth connectivity, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, and, as the name suggests — Siri. If you're new to the Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K and want to know what every button on the Siri Remote does, or have been using it for a while and are ready to dig into all the available button combinations, here's your in-depth guide.

The anatomy of the Siri Remote

Whether you have the best Apple TV — the Apple TV 4K, or an older Apple TV HD model, Apple's set-top box remotes offer an almost identical selection of buttons on the Siri Remote. All remote models feature a touch or trackpad on the Siri Remote that allows you to swipe around the tvOS interface. A physical clicking action confirms your selections and acts as a gamepad button for Apple Arcade titles. Other buttons on the Siri Remote let you return to a previous screen, access Control Center, pause media playback, or jump into the Apple TV app or back to the tvOS home screen. A Siri button on the remote summons Apple's virtual assistant on-demand, and a built-in microphone picks up your commands without having to shout across the room. If your TV is equipped with HDMI-CEC — as most modern TVs are, you can also control your TV with your Siri Remote. With TV control enabled, your Siri Remote can adjust the volume on your TV and even turn off your TV when you put your Apple TV to sleep. How to charge the Siri Remote

Just like every other remote control in the world, the Siri Remote battery eventually will drain out. While your mileage may vary depending on usage, it typically takes months for the battery to run dry — but it does happen. However, unlike most other remote controls, you don't have to keep a box of batteries lying around to re-up your Siri Remote every time the battery dies. Instead, you can plug in a Lightning cable, and you can charge the Siri Remote while watching movies on Apple TV. Using the Siri Remote to put your TV to sleep

Though it may be challenging to put the remote down and go to bed, all good things must eventually end — and this also applies to watching movies or playing games on Apple TV. You can quickly put your TV and Apple TV to sleep with the Siri Remote. If your Apple TV gets a little sluggish or buggy, you can also restart your Apple TV using two buttons on the Siri Remote. Using the Siri Remote with tvOS

The Siri Remote is your primary means of controlling your Apple TV system and user interface (unless you use the Remote app on an iOS device, of course). While swipes and clicks handle most of your navigation experience, you can also move or delete apps with the Siri Remote. Like your iPhone and iPad, tvOS also offers a way to manage apps that run in the background. By double-clicking the Home button on the Siri Remote, you can switch between apps with multitasking on Apple TV, and you can even force-close programs with a swipe. How the Siri Remote works with media on Apple TV

The Siri Remote works a little like a computer's trackpad on Apple TV. You can double-click, swipe, tap, drag, and more to control music, TV shows, and movies. While most of it is self-explanatory, there are a few gestures you may not already know about. Some gestures offer a quicker and easier way to skip between chapters in a movie. Others can make hunting down a favorite scene pain-free by calling up a pop-up preview on the media playback timeline. For an in-depth breakdown of all of these gestures, we suggest looking at our guide: How to control playback on Apple TV with the Siri Remote. What Siri can and can't do on Apple TV