When it comes to mesh home Wi-Fi networks, eero is one of the oldest names in the game. It's always made mesh Wi-Fi products, and its latest versions, the eero 6 set of routers and extenders, takes the company's mesh expertise and moves it into the next era of Wi-Fi. The eero 6 routers and extenders are on sale this Cyber Monday for 20% off each, helping you put a Wi-Fi 6 mesh network in your home for less.

You can pick up eero's latest routers and extenders over at Amazon and blanket your home in the fastest, most stable Wi-Fi available to consumers. Improve reliability, reduce buffering, and make your home network better than it's ever been.

The eero 6 series of routers and extenders is all about Wi-Fi 6, previously known as 802.11ax. This Wi-Fi standard increases throughput, making your wireless network even faster, increasing performance from device to device, and more importantly, increasing capacity on Wi-Fi 6 networks. This allows Wi-Fi 6 networks to offer more simultaneous throughput to more devices.

The eero 6 router and extender might look identical, but there are some key differences. Both use a USB-C power cable, but only the eero 6 router has two Ethernet ports in the back. These ports allow you to connect your eero to your modem, as well as another device like a computer or streaming box. The eero 6 extender lacks any such ports.

What's great about eero's routers and extenders is that they're mesh networking devices. A mesh network is different from a traditional Wi-Fi setup because you can continually extend the same network through the use of nodes, while keeping all of your devices on the same network.

In a more traditional Wi-Fi setup, you have a router that's connected to your modem (or sometimes your router is also your modem). That router will then connect wirelessly to your devices. If you need to extend the range of your network, you can do so with a Wi-Fi extender. The trouble is that now your extender has to create a network of its own. And your devices can continually jump between the original network and the extender's network if you're in the right (wrong) spot in your home.

Conversely, with a mesh network you can still get extenders to broaden your Wi-Fi's reach, but what a mesh extender does is just that: it extends the original network rather than creating one of its own. That way, your devices will never have to hop between the multiple networks. Additionally, traditional Wi-Fi extension can break down the farther out you go, in addition to creating a confusing jumble of new Wi-Fi networks. Each router and extender in a mesh network acts as a node, a link in a chain that leads back to your modem, keeping your Wi-Fi speeds and connection reliable no matter how many nodes that connection has to go through to reach back to your router.

eero is one of the best in the mesh home network game, and this Cyber Monday deal on the eero 6 router and extenders is the perfect opportunity to give your home's Wi-Fi network the boost it needs.