Black Friday 2020 has been a blast, though now that we've passed the day's halfway mark, a number of the best Black Friday deals have already sold out. The Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 has had an exceptionally difficult time staying in stock at various retailers, and currently isn't available for purchase online. However, if you're still hoping to pick up a Nintendo Switch this weekend, GameStop just unveiled a handful of new Nintendo Switch bundles that come with a free gift with purchase.

Just finding the Nintendo Switch in stock has been difficult enough in 2020, and even standard consoles are still rare to find in stock at this time. Somehow though, GameStop has surprised everyone with another Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal — and it's one you won't find anywhere else. Right now you can pick up select versions of the console at its regular price of $299.99 and score a free 4-piece set of Mario glassware with the purchase (valued at $40). This deal is valid even on the limited edition Animal Crossing version of the console.

Yippee! Nintendo Switch with free Mario glass set Though this year's main Nintendo Switch deal for Black Friday has sold out pretty much everywhere, GameStop just unveiled more Nintendo Switch bundles you can snag with a free 4-piece set of Mario glassware! $299.99 $339.98 $40 off See at GameStop

The Mario glassware set you'll receive for free with the console is a GameStop-exclusive set and features a fan-favorite Nintendo character on each glass, including Mario, Peach, Yoshi, and Luigi, along with the lettering 'Since 1985' on the bottom. These bundles are only available online and are in the pre-order phase. They're scheduled to begin shipping on December 15, just in time to arrive by Christmas. Plus, you won't be charged for the order until your bundle has shipped, so you don't need to worry about your cash being tied up for weeks.

We have an entire guide dedicated to discovering Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals where you may find an even more enticing offer that's available now, including select offers on the more affordable Nintendo Switch Lite console.