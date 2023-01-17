Age of Empires 2 comes to Xbox Cloud Gaming in January

What you need to know

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox consoles on January 31, 2023.

The historical campaign offers 200+ hours of playtime.

There is also co-op or competitive online multiplayer for two to eight players.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition already came to PC back in 2019, however, it's just now coming to Xbox consoles and Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) this year, meaning it can be playable on mobile devices. As revealed in an official Xbox Twitter account post, this strategy game launches on January 31.

The wait is almost over! @AgeOfEmpires II: Definitive Edition is coming to Xbox consoles and Cloud Gaming on January 31 Pre-install with @XboxGamePass or pre-order now: https://t.co/V1ijQVzeVO pic.twitter.com/JDNnXdFiQSJanuary 17, 2023 See more

Age of Empires 2 originally graced computers in 1999 and has been revered as one of the best strategic games ever since. With the Definitive Edition being made available on modern devices, even more people can enjoy this classic at their leisure.

For those unaware, the main action of the game is all about building your own civilization, making advancements, and protecting yourself from invaders (or being the invader yourself). In the included single-player campaign players take part in historical battles, the content of which can last for over 200 hours. Additionally, the Definitive Edition offers all classic expansions as well as a brand-new expansion.

If the campaign isn't of interest, players can also spend dozens of hours playing with others online in either co-op or competitive multiplayer. Both online multiplayer modes host two to eight players. Each player must have their own copy of the game or the appropriate subscription to Xbox Game Pass in order to play.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition releases for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on January 31, 2023 and is currently available for pre-install or preorder.