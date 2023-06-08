Diablo 4 doesn't run on the Mac, and Whoopi Goldberg is 'pissed'

Diablo 4 is undoubtedly the biggest thing in gaming right now, but not if you're using a Mac. The lack of Mac support is something that Blizzard Entertainment is already getting some flak for. And that was before superstar actor Whoopi Goldberg got involved.

See, it turns out that Goldberg is a big fan of the Diablo franchise. In fact, she already bought Diablo 4. But it turns out that the game isn't available on the Mac so, presumably, she picked up the PC version. And she's "pissed" that she can't play it.

She's so upset in fact that she took to Instagram to share a video in which she calls out Blizzard, asking them to put things right. She really wants to play Diablo 4, it seems.

'You know how much I love Diablo'

Goldberg's Instagram rant might have been a little tongue-in-cheek, but the sentiment is there — why can't she play Diablo 4 on her computer of choice?

"This is what I'm asking you, Blizzard Entertainment," Goldberg said in the social post spotted by EW. "This is Whoopi. You know how much I love Diablo. I would like y'all to let those of us who use our Apples to play. Allow us to play on the Apple. Take Diablo IV and let us do it and have a great time."

While there may or may not be a version of Diablo 4 for Mac in the works, there are ways to get it to run already. Matt Birchler managed to make the game run on an M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro, so you don't need the best Mac around at least. But you do need to jump through some hoops — including installing the macOS Sonoma beta.

That's something that Goldberg is unlikely to be doing anytime soon of course, so really, it's over to you, Blizzard. Make her happy. And make Mac gamers the world over happy in the process, too.