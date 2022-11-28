The best gaming chair I've ever had is at an amazing price right now

I've been reviewing gaming chairs for years and have used dozens of them in that time. Many people think that gaming chairs aren't nearly as comfortable or as good for your back as office chairs are, but that really only refers to lesser-quality options that sell for cheap and by extension are made cheaply. If you're looking around for the best gaming chair Cyber Monday deal that actually provides comfortable support and will last a long time then I highly recommend you go for my favorite option: The AndaSeat Kaiser 3.

I've been using this gaming chair for the last few months ever since I reviewed it and I refuse to use anything else. It helps me sit with good posture by providing comfy lumbar support that I can adjust. Yes, it isn't as low-priced as some other gaming chairs on the market, but you shouldn't skimp on quality when it comes to a seat that you'll be sitting for long hours in. After all, you get what you pay for.

Right now, the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 is $100 off for Cyber Monday, making it a little easier on your wallet.

(opens in new tab) AndaSeat Kaiser 3 L Gaming Chair | (Was $499) Now $399 at AndaSeat (opens in new tab) It's comfortable to sit in for long stretches and is made of high-quality materials. I love that I can adjust the height and pressure of the lumbar support using the knobs on either side of the seat to get to just the right levels. Additionally, this is one of the only gaming chairs where I found the neck pillow to actually be helpful. Get it in PVC leather or linen fabric and choose from several colors. It can handle up to 260 pounds.

(opens in new tab) AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL Gaming Chair | (Was $550) Now $450 at AndaSeat (opens in new tab) If you're taller or want a chair that can handle more weight than the XL version is what you want. Just like the Kaiser 3 L, it's $100 off today. It can take up to 395 pounds and has a flatter seat cushion than some others to accomodate longer legs better.



Whenever someone asks me for game chair advice I always point them to AndaSeat. This company used to create racing seats for BMW and Mercedes and today they still use high-quality builds and materials in their products. The Kaiser 3 is a special model in that it features knobs on the sides of the chair that when turned adjust the height and amount of pressure you feel in the lumbar support. There is no bulky back pillow to mess with.

The neck pillow is made of Memory Foam and attaches to the chair magnetically. In all honesty, it's one of the only neck pillows I've ever thought was worthwhile on a gaming chair. I can place it in a few different positions and it never slides around on its own.

Assembly-wise, the box can be rather heavy, so you might need help getting it into your home. Once that's done, you'll find assembly instructions and tools in the box. It took me about 45 minutes to get everything put together, but it might go faster if you have someone helping you.