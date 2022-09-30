Grab Devolver Digital's popular GRIS+ for free in Apple Arcade from today

GRIS, the popular iPhone and iPad game that also has a version on the Nintendo Switch and PC, is now available for download for free via Apple Arcade. Now, gamers can play not only on iPhone and iPad, but on Mac and Apple TV, too.

The game, which is also available in the App Store as a standalone purchase, can now be had without any additional purchase so long as you're an Apple Arcade subscriber. And if you aren't, what are you waiting for?

Game on

The free Apple Arcade version is dubbed GRIS+, as is the case with other App Store Greats that make the transition to Apple Arcade. The original title (opens in new tab) actually picked up an Editors' Choice award a while back, with Apple lauding the "cinematic adventure’s gorgeous design" as well as its "wonderfully fluid controls" and "soothing soundtrack." All of that makes the move over to the Apple Arcade version, too.

"Gris is a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life. Her journey through sorrow is manifested in her dress, which grants new abilities to better navigate her faded reality. As the story unfolds, Gris will grow emotionally and see her world in a different way, revealing new paths to explore using her new abilities."

Another Apple Arcade winner

Apple Arcade is fast becoming a must-have for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV gamers who want to benefit from new games arriving almost weekly without having to deal with ads and in-app purchases. Many games support all of Apple's devices, with Game Center and controller support also part of the mix for many.

Looking to add GRIS+ to your collection? You can download it from Apple Arcade (opens in new tab) right now.

The Apple Arcade subscription is available for $4.99 per month, but it's also offered as part of the Apple One subscription bundle — a must for those who are already paying for other services like Apple Music and Apple TV+.