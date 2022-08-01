Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ is the latest App Store Great to hit Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade subscribers have a new game to play, with Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ now available for download. The title is the latest App Store Great to be added to the subscription service and hails from Ironhide, a name that iOS gamers will be more than familiar with.

The latest Apple Arcade addition is a tower defense game that will see players "face empires of mighty enemies" as they "clash against supreme bosses, unlocking and switching to new towers."

Across the 28 stages, gamers can choose from 19 towers and take on more than 60 deadly enemies as they progress. Heroes can be leveled up for more damage and there are 14 of them to choose from.

"Get ready to show the Kingdom who's the real boss! Fight your way as you conquer the new, and the good old realms. Face empires of mighty enemies and clash against supreme bosses in this classic tower defense full of humor and epicness," the promo reads. If that sounds like your idea of fun you're going to want to add this title to your collection sooner rather than later.

Those with an Apple Arcade subscription can download Kingdom Rush Vengeance TD+ (opens in new tab) for free now and be assured that there are no ads or in-app purchases that can get in the way of the fun.

Those who haven't yet taken the Apple Arcade plunge should also consider the Apple One subscription bundle, something that includes Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and other services all under one roof. Failing that, Apple Arcade is available on its own for $4.99 per month.

