New iPhone games to play this week: Injustice 2, Monster Train, and stitch.

Injustice 2

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

The Black Adam movie might have been met with some less-than-enthusiastic reviews, but you can’t deny the potent charisma of its A-list star. So naturally The Rock’s new superhero alter-ego — or at least a really, really similar-looking beefy bald guy — is the headline act in a new update to Injustice 2. This is a slightly under-appreciated fighting game, in our book that started off as a console game before getting a mobile version that's available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

It has been scrapping it out with its counterpart Marvel Contest of Champions for years — both neatly simplify and streamline familiar fighting game mechanics for touchscreens, and both feature a ludicrously large cast of characters drawn from the respective DC and Marvel multiverses. And of course, both are regularly updated in line with movie and TV show releases.

So if you’re not convinced by Black Adam in movie form, you can give him a whirl in Injustice 2. It’ll take time, though — new players will have to rattle through some pretty hefty tutorial stuff and team-building demos, but by then you’ll have a fun gang of characters to fight as including Batman, Harley Quinn, and Wonder Woman.

Once you’re into the real business end of the game, you should have earned enough currency to buy the big man himself. Or you can just buy him upfront with an in-app purchase, if you’re that way inclined.

Monster Train

(Image credit: Good Shepherd Entertainment)

Monster Train is a really fast and snappy card battler that’s already gathered plenty of plaudits from pundits, some of whom have said it’s the best deck-builder since the cult classic Slay the Spire. If you’re familiar with Hearthstone, Magic the Gathering or the superb Marvel Snap, you’ll be at home here.

There are cards with different attributes, strengths, and weaknesses — all that good stuff — but the fights are split between different floors of the titular train, meaning where you place your card is often as important as which one you choose. It’s a roguelike, too, so every run is different.

Between rounds, you guide your locomotive through a hellish underworld that happily doesn’t take itself too seriously. There’s a bit of a nostalgic nineties Hero Quest-era feel to the settings if you’re old enough to remember that.

A common problem with these types of games is the torturous process of having the rules explained to you until you’re finally able to get into the real meat of the game. But we’re happy to report Monster Train just lobs you right in and lets you figure it out yourself — infinitely preferable to endless tutorializing and clicking through tips and tricks. This has got smart, speedy strategy in spades and it chugs along at a great pace — all aboard!

stitch.

(Image credit: Lykkegaard Europe Limited)

Time for a change of pace, eh? Over in the more sedate surroundings of Apple Arcade, there’s the chill puzzler stitch. (just the ticket after the intensity of Injustice 2 and Monster Train).

It’s somewhere between a puzzle game and a coloring-in game, in that you drag your finger across stitching patterns to fill them out and build up a complete picture — a comedic frog, a cheeky chameleon, or a cutesy penguin, depending on the level.

It’s wholesome, gently challenging stuff that fits snugly into the vibe many Apple Arcade games are going for these days — approachable, family-friendly games that anyone can enjoy.

