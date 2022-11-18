Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Tips and tricks for beginners

On November 18, 2022 the Pokémon series released a new game with a whole new play style in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With each game that releases, more new players enter the fandom. If you're a new player drawn in by the open-world aspect, or a returning fan who hasn't played the last few Pokémon games there are a few things you'll want to know as you begin your journey. Get a good start by following these tips and tricks.

Choose the starter that stands out to you

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

There are all new starters in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Players have a choice between three types — Fire, Water, and Grass. In this group the Fire-type is Fuecoco, the Water-type is Quaxly, and the Grass-type is Sprigatito. You should consider what strengths and weaknesses each type offers to see how hard it will be to play with a specific starter. In general, Sprigatito has the most weaknesses and will be harder to get through the adventure with. Fuecoco has a balanced mix of strengths and weaknesses making it a middle-ground option. Lastly, Quaxly has the fewest weaknesses making it slightly easier to use than the rest.

Of course, if you love the look of a specific starter just go with it and enjoy the game. This adventure is all about building up your team, so you can change it up and catch new creatures whenever you want. There isn't a right way, as long as you enjoy the team you have. Besides, you can always delete your Scarlet and Violet game and start over if you don't like where it's going.

Catch many types

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Every Pokémon has at least one type. Having many different types on your team makes it easier to compete in battles. Each type has different strengths and weaknesses that will benefit you (or be a disadvantage if you made a poor matchup decision) while you go head-to-head with other Pokémon and trainers.

Some Pokémon are dual-types such as Cloyster which is Water/Ice. Dual-typing can help mitigate weaknesses one type may have had separately. So make sure to look into your typings to see how to use them best and try to vary your team to take on a wide range of Pokémon.

Be on the lookout for Shiny Pokémon

(Image credit: iMore)

As you go about building your team and completing battles, make sure to keep an eye out for Shiny Pokémon. These are creatures that differ in color from a majority of the same type. While they don't offer any special moves, it is rare to run across a Shiny and can be fun to add a different color to your roster. If you really want to go out specifically in pursuit of these beautiful creatures, there are some special tricks for Shiny hunting.

Sandwiches and picnics

(Image credit: Nintendo (Screenshot))

Previous Pokémon games have had some sort of fun food-based element to them that fans have been drawn to. With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there is a sandwich-making component. The sandwiches offer your team benefits depending on the sandwich including HP restoration, so if your Pokémon are looking like they could use some health, don't forget you can feed them!

Plus, when you picnic with two compatible Pokémon, it's possible that they will leave an egg in the picnic basket which you can raise into a Pokémon for your team.

Battle away!

(Image credit: iMore)

While this is likely to be one of the best Nintendo Switch games since it's the first open-world Pokémon game, it is important to make sure to level up your Pokémon by gaining XP in battles. As you're exploring the Paldea region, you'll see wild Pokémon that you can battle to get used to fighting with your team and build up their HP and abilities. If you get too lost in exploring and don't do enough battling, you may find it harder to explore or progress the story when you're ready due to low-level partners.

Make your own adventure

We have been loving the open-world shift that has been happening on the Nintendo Switch and the freedom offered by Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been long awaited. No matter what path you choose to take, if you decide to start off following the stories or want to go deep into exploring the region, keeping these tips in mind will help you enjoy however you want to play. Overall, making the decisions that match how you want to play and not trying to do it the "right" way will give you the best experience. Have fun and explore!