How to catch Kecleon in Pokémon Go: Movesets, counters, and tricks to get the Normal-type Pokémon

Kecleon in Pokémon Go is one of the most interesting species in the game purely because of how strange it is to catch. Every Pokémon up until the point Kecleon was introduced could either be caught by exploring your location or doing special events. Kecleon, the mischievous little chameleon, has a method true to its nature — one that requires a little perception.

However, not only is catching it a fun gimmick, but Kecleon can be a surprisingly good part of a Pokémon Go team thanks to an interesting moveset and decent stats.

If you want to catch Kecleon in Pokémon Go, this is everything you need to know.

How to catch Kecleon in Pokémon Go

(Image credit: Future)

Kecleon generally doesn’t pop up as you walk, like other Pokémon. Instead, it turns invisible and clings to the side of Pokéstops. Click on every Pokéstop nearby and you will eventually come across one. The Pokéstop will inform you an obstacle is in the way and, if you click around enough, the Kecleon will fall off. Once this has happened, go out of the Pokéstop and look around for the Pokémon.

Luckily, you don’t need to be within range of a Pokéstop to see the Kecleon so you can check Pokéstops from a distance and walk towards it when you spot the Pokémon. They don’t tend to be too quick to run away once you have found one so throw a berry down and start throwing your Pokéballs. If it does happen to get away, Kecleon isn’t super rare so keep trying Pokéstops until you have found one again. They will appear at Pokéstops that have been taken by Team Rocket but won’t appear until after you have cleared Rocket so you can’t check ahead of time. Kecleon and Ditto are two of the toughest Pokémon to find in the game.

Best Pokémon Go Kecleon moveset and counters

Kecleon can learn the following moves as part of its traditional moveset:

Fast Attacks:

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sucker Punch

Lick

Charged Moves:

Flamethrower

Ice Beam

Aerial Ace

Shadow Sneak

Thunder

Foul Play

As Kecleon is a Normal-type Pokémon, it doesn’t gain any bonuses from any of its moves, making them all viable choices. However, pairing Lick and Foul Play results in the highest overall damage, making it a great choice for taking on any battle. With so many of its charged moves covering different types, you can plan out your moveset based on who you are battling. You can play defense with the Pokémon’s moveset but you will likely want a dedicated defense Pokémon in your party instead.

If you are looking to beat a Kecleon, put a Fighting-type Pokémon in your party with Fighting moves and it should deal with the Kecleon in no time.