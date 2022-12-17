Pokémon Go: Keldeo Special Research guide
How to get Keldeo in Pokémon Go
Keldeo has finally made its Pokémon Go debut. The last of the Swords of Justice, this Mythical Pokémon arrived much later than its Legendary brethren. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to catch your very own.
Who is Keldeo in Pokémon Go?
Based on the three Musketeers, the Legendary Swords of Justice, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion made their Pokémon Go debut back in 2019. However, one of their numbers, the Mythical Pokémon Keldeo was missing from the lineup. Even as the original three made their way into raids again and again, saw Shiny releases and the addition of their signature move, Keldeo remained unreleased. Finally, Niantic has changed that and added Keldeo to the game.
Beginning on December 6, players could purchase a limited Special Research line to encounter and catch their very own Keldeo. A Water and Fighting type, Keldeo is currently limited to one per account, and though it has two formes, Ordinary and Resolute, only the Ordinary forme is currently available.
Keldeo isn't quite as strong as Terrakion, but comes close, and has advantageous typing. This is a valuable Fighting type you will want to power up. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories while you're at it, so you're fully equipped while searching for your Keldeo!
How do you catch Keldeo in Pokémon Go?
Keldeo can currently only be obtained by completing the paid Special Research story, Something Extraordinary. Introduced during the Mythic Blade event on December 6, 2022, this is a seven page Special Research line that rewards players with lots of Pokémon encounters, Rare Candy, Silver Pinap Berries, and Stardust.
Something Extraordinary page one
- Make three Curveball throws for 500 Stardust
- Catch ten Pokémon for an Oshawott* encounter
- Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon for ten Great Balls
Completion rewards: Machoke encounter, two Rare Candy, two Silver Pinap Berries
Something Extraordinary page two
- Battle a Team Leader three times for 750 Stardust
- Catch five different species of Pokémon for a Staryu* encounter
- Power up Pokémon five times for a Charged TM
Completion rewards: Breloom encounter, two Rare Candy, two Silver Pinap Berries
Something Extraordinary page three
- Battle in a raid for 1000 Stardust
- Catch five Fighting type Pokémon for a Buizel* encounter
- Evolve five Pokémon for three Incubators
Completion rewards: Scraggy encounter, two Rare Candy, two Silver Pinap Berries
Something Extraordinary page four
- Battle in the GO Battle League five times for 1250 Stardust
- Catch seven different species of Pokémon for a Merill encounter
- Use five berries to help catch Pokémon for two Incense
Completion rewards: Poliwrath encounter, two Rare Candy, two Silver Pinap Berries
Something Extraordinary page five
- Win a raid for 1500 Stardust
- Earn five hearts with your Buddy Pokémon for an Alomomola* encounter
- Feed your Buddy Pokémon three times for a Fast TM
Completion rewards: Keldeo encounter, two Rare Candy, two Silver Pinap Berries
Something Extraordinary page six
- Win in the GO Battle League for 1500 Stardust
- Catch 15 Fighting type Pokémon for a Tympole encounter
- Make three Great Throws in a row for two Super Incubators
Completion rewards: Medicham encounter, two Rare Candy, two Silver Pinap Berries
Something Extraordinary page seven
- Take three snapshots of Keldeo for a Tirtouga encounter
- Take a snapshot of a Grass type Pokémon for 2000 Stardust
- Take a snapshot of a Steel type Pokémon for 2000 Stardust
- Take a snapshot of a Rock type Pokémon for 2000 Stardust
Completion rewards: Keldeo avatar shirt, 20 Keldeo Candy, two Rare Candy
Don't miss your chance to catch Keldeo in Pokémon Go!
Keldeo is an excellent Fighting type and a limited Mythical Pokémon. Niantic is sure to bring it back at some point, but you won't want to miss out on your chance to catch one now! And be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you can become a Pokémon Master!
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Casian Holly has been writing about gaming at iMore since 2019, but their real passion is Pokémon. From the games to the anime, cards and toys, they eat, sleep, and breathe all things Pokémon. You can check out their many Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sword and Shield guides and coverage here on iMore.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.