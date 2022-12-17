Pokémon Go: Keldeo Special Research guide

Keldeo has finally made its Pokémon Go debut. The last of the Swords of Justice, this Mythical Pokémon arrived much later than its Legendary brethren. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to catch your very own.

Who is Keldeo in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Based on the three Musketeers, the Legendary Swords of Justice, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion made their Pokémon Go debut back in 2019. However, one of their numbers, the Mythical Pokémon Keldeo was missing from the lineup. Even as the original three made their way into raids again and again, saw Shiny releases and the addition of their signature move, Keldeo remained unreleased. Finally, Niantic has changed that and added Keldeo to the game.

Beginning on December 6, players could purchase a limited Special Research line to encounter and catch their very own Keldeo. A Water and Fighting type, Keldeo is currently limited to one per account, and though it has two formes, Ordinary and Resolute, only the Ordinary forme is currently available.

Keldeo isn't quite as strong as Terrakion, but comes close, and has advantageous typing. This is a valuable Fighting type you will want to power up. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories while you're at it, so you're fully equipped while searching for your Keldeo!

How do you catch Keldeo in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Keldeo can currently only be obtained by completing the paid Special Research story, Something Extraordinary. Introduced during the Mythic Blade event on December 6, 2022, this is a seven page Special Research line that rewards players with lots of Pokémon encounters, Rare Candy, Silver Pinap Berries, and Stardust.

Something Extraordinary page one

Make three Curveball throws for 500 Stardust

Catch ten Pokémon for an Oshawott* encounter

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon for ten Great Balls

Completion rewards: Machoke encounter, two Rare Candy, two Silver Pinap Berries

Something Extraordinary page two

Battle a Team Leader three times for 750 Stardust

Catch five different species of Pokémon for a Staryu* encounter

Power up Pokémon five times for a Charged TM

Completion rewards: Breloom encounter, two Rare Candy, two Silver Pinap Berries

Something Extraordinary page three

Battle in a raid for 1000 Stardust

Catch five Fighting type Pokémon for a Buizel* encounter

Evolve five Pokémon for three Incubators

Completion rewards: Scraggy encounter, two Rare Candy, two Silver Pinap Berries

Something Extraordinary page four

Battle in the GO Battle League five times for 1250 Stardust

Catch seven different species of Pokémon for a Merill encounter

Use five berries to help catch Pokémon for two Incense

Completion rewards: Poliwrath encounter, two Rare Candy, two Silver Pinap Berries

Something Extraordinary page five

Win a raid for 1500 Stardust

Earn five hearts with your Buddy Pokémon for an Alomomola* encounter

Feed your Buddy Pokémon three times for a Fast TM

Completion rewards: Keldeo encounter, two Rare Candy, two Silver Pinap Berries

Something Extraordinary page six

Win in the GO Battle League for 1500 Stardust

Catch 15 Fighting type Pokémon for a Tympole encounter

Make three Great Throws in a row for two Super Incubators

Completion rewards: Medicham encounter, two Rare Candy, two Silver Pinap Berries

Something Extraordinary page seven

Take three snapshots of Keldeo for a Tirtouga encounter

Take a snapshot of a Grass type Pokémon for 2000 Stardust

Take a snapshot of a Steel type Pokémon for 2000 Stardust

Take a snapshot of a Rock type Pokémon for 2000 Stardust

Completion rewards: Keldeo avatar shirt, 20 Keldeo Candy, two Rare Candy

Don't miss your chance to catch Keldeo in Pokémon Go!

Keldeo is an excellent Fighting type and a limited Mythical Pokémon. Niantic is sure to bring it back at some point, but you won't want to miss out on your chance to catch one now! And be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you can become a Pokémon Master!