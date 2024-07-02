Resident Evil 7 Biohazard comes to iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac as another console-quality game lands on Apple hardware

Capcom has today made its popular Resident Evil 7 Biohazard game available for download via the App Store, bringing another console-quality title to Apple's platforms including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The game, which is a free download with in-app purchases unlocking the full game and DLC, is a whopping 31GB and will cost $40 for the full package. It also joins the Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village titles that are already available.

You'll need a modern device to play the game, however. Alongside the Pro iPhones an iPad or Mac with an M-series chip is required, while the latest models will be able to run the game with improved performance and fidelity.

Game on

"Fear and isolation seep through the walls of an abandoned southern farmhouse," the game's description begins. "'7' marks a new beginning for survival horror with the “Isolated View” of the visceral new first-person perspective. Powered by RE ENGINE, horror reaches incredible heights of immersion as players enter a terrifyingly new world of fear as they fight to survive."

Capcom notes that it's recommended that gamers use a physical controller although there are on-screen controls for those who want to go that route, too.

A limited version of the game is available upon download but a $19.99 in-app purchase is required to continue beyond that point. The DLC costs an additional $20 for those who want to enjoy the full experience. Gamers can grab Resident Evil 7 Biohazard from the App Store now.

