Resident Evil 7 Biohazard comes to iPhone 15 Pro, iPad, and Mac as another console-quality game lands on Apple hardware
Capcom has brought another game to Apple's platforms.
Capcom has today made its popular Resident Evil 7 Biohazard game available for download via the App Store, bringing another console-quality title to Apple's platforms including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The game, which is a free download with in-app purchases unlocking the full game and DLC, is a whopping 31GB and will cost $40 for the full package. It also joins the Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village titles that are already available.
You'll need a modern device to play the game, however. Alongside the Pro iPhones an iPad or Mac with an M-series chip is required, while the latest models will be able to run the game with improved performance and fidelity.
Game on
"Fear and isolation seep through the walls of an abandoned southern farmhouse," the game's description begins. "'7' marks a new beginning for survival horror with the “Isolated View” of the visceral new first-person perspective. Powered by RE ENGINE, horror reaches incredible heights of immersion as players enter a terrifyingly new world of fear as they fight to survive."
Capcom notes that it's recommended that gamers use a physical controller although there are on-screen controls for those who want to go that route, too.
A limited version of the game is available upon download but a $19.99 in-app purchase is required to continue beyond that point. The DLC costs an additional $20 for those who want to enjoy the full experience. Gamers can grab Resident Evil 7 Biohazard from the App Store now.
iPhone 15 Pro | $999 at Apple
Get iOS 18-ready with Apple's best-ever iPhone complete with a superfast A17 Pro chip and a stunning display. You'll also need an iPhone 15 Pro or its bigger cousin, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, to play the latest console-quality games as well.
More from iMore
- Resident Evil 4 for iPhone hands-on impressions: A zombie-killing dream
- Resident Evil Village for iPhone 15 Pro hands-on: Terrifyingly good
- Two of the best Resident Evil games of all time are coming to iPhone
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.