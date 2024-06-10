Two of the best Resident Evil games of all time are coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac — RE 7 and RE 2 confirmed, and one is on the way next month

Did you love playing Resident Evil 4 Remake on your Mac last year? Get ready to play two more entries from the series later this year — both Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 7: biohazard are coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac later this year.

In a press release, developer CAPCOM announced that Resident Evil 7: biohazard can be pre-ordered from the respective App Stores from today (May 10), which includes all the DLC (Downloadable Content) from the ‘Gold Edition’, released in 2017. The game will work with iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and every iPad and Mac with the M1 chip or later. The game will be available from July 2.

The first-person game introduces players to Ethan Winters, a man whose search for his missing wife brings him to a sinister southern farmhouse where he must fight to survive. CAPCOM also revealed that the iPhone and iPad versions of the game will also include “a new Auto Fire feature. This addition provides players with an approachable option to automatically fire weapons after aiming at enemies for a set period of time.”

Resident Evil 2 was released back in 2019 as a remake of the original game from 1998. This re-imagined adventure follows rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy and college student Claire Redfield as they travel to Raccoon City only to find themselves trapped in a zombie nightmare from which they must escape. The game will also be coming to compatible iPhone, iPad, and Mac models. The press release didn’t reveal whether this game would also come with the aforementioned Auto Fire feature, nor was a release date confirmed.

Whatever the case, this news only showcases CAPCOM’s commitment to Apple’s devices, after the successful releases of Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil Village last year.

Great news to hear on the eve of WWDC 2024 - iMore’s Take

(Image credit: CAPCOM)

When the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing back in 2020, Resident Evil 2 Remake was a game I would play non-stop on my gaming PC. It’s a classic that took what was great about the original game and modernized it in a way that made it fresh for new audiences.

I’ve purposely held off from playing the game again, as I wanted to play Resident Evil 2 with a fresh pair of eyes. I’ll now be able to do that on my iPhone, iPad, and Mac later this year, and I can’t wait. I just hope the remake looks and plays better than my experiences of Resident Evil 4 Remake from late last year , where I experienced random framerate drops and low-quality graphics during my time with the game.

With hours to go before WWDC 2024 begins, the timing of this announcement is curious. We could see footage of both games at the keynote, which begins later today at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST. This possibility makes me even more excited about what Apple could be announcing soon, as well as what other games could be coming to my iPhone, iPad, and Mac later this year.

