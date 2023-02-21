Secretlab's incredible desks and chairs now have footrests to match

Maker of incredible gaming desks and chairs Secretlab has today unveiled two brand new footrests to take your gaming comfort and performance to the next level. We've tried both and absolutely love them, but you'll have to pay through the nose for the experience.

Secretlab makes my favorite gaming desk, the Secretlab MAGNUS Pro , and my favorite gaming chair, the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 , so I jumped at the chance to try my hand (feet) at using these incredible new footrests. One is the PlushCell Footrest, which is soft and incredibly comfy, the other is the Footrest Pro, a high-performance ergonomic footrest with a metal chassis, angle adjustment, and Secretlab's CloudSwap Technology that lets you replace the footrest top using magnets. It comes as standard with a soft PU-coated cover, however, Secretlab will release two other options, one a PlushCell memory foam top for keeping your feet cool, and the other a heated footrest top. That's right, the Footrest Pro has the option of an electrically powered heating coil for gaming on colder days.

Announced today, the PlushCell is out now in the U.S., Canada, EU, Singapore, and the UK, with the Footrest Pro arriving in June. The UK is only getting the Footrest Pro for the time being, with the PlushCell hopefully coming at a later date.

(Image credit: Future / iMore)

At $89, the Secretlab PlushCell is by far the cheaper option, but still has the premium price tag that comes with all of Secretlab's products. For that, you get a dual-density foam construction, ergonomic design, and a premium quilted velour cover. Having used the prototype version for a few months, I can give you no shadow of a doubt that it’s sumptuously comfortable. The velour is very soft and of extremely high quality. It has also worn really well, mine looks brand new despite having had my feet on it for 8 hours a day for the last six months. If it does get a bit grubby, however, you can simply unzip the cover and slip it into the wash.

Not only is it incredibly well made and stylish, it actually really helps practically. For those of us that sit at a desk for long work days, sitting with your feet in a raised position takes some of the strain off your feet, ankles, and thighs. That means footrests like the Secretlab PlushCell can actually improve your quality of life, all while bringing great style to your setup.

This would make an absolutely lovely gift or personal treat for someone with a Secretlab gaming setup. It fits the aesthetic of the Magnus PRO desk and Secretlab's chairs perfectly, boasting the same premium design and build quality.

Secretlab Premium Footrest - $89 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future / iMore)

I got feet-on with the Secretlab Footrest Pro more recently. It's pretty fantastic with top-notch build quality The top changes angle thanks to a smooth mechanical switch that’s very easy to operate with your feet for making changes on the fly. The top glides between settings smoothly and comes to rest with a very satisfying mechanical click. It has 30 degrees of motion, so you can have it flat or 15 degrees titled away or towards you. If you’re on the shorter side you can adjust the height with some substantial rubber feet that you can click into the bottom.

The coolest aspect of the Footrest Pro is its CloudSwap technology. Secretlab first introduced this to its Secretlab TITAN Evo as a way of using magnets to quickly change the armrests on its premium gaming chair. The same magnetic tech is applied here to let you quickly and easily lift and replace the top of your Footrest Pro. It ships as standard with a PU-coated, rubbery top that is admittedly very comfortable and feels great underfoot.

However, I'm more excited about two upcoming options, a PlushCell foam that mimics the more affordable PlushCell footrest and is designed to keep your feet cool, and a heated, yes heated, electric coil version you can put your feet inside for gaming on those cold winter nights. The Footrest Pro is so Pro that it will literally use electricity to keep your feet warm. As a result, sadly, the Footrest Pro does cost $199, which is extremely expensive for a footrest. Many people wouldn't even spend that on a gaming chair, so this is definitely a premium accessory. Secretlab has also confirmed to iMore that the extra PlushCell top will be $69, and the heated top will cost an eye-watering $99.

Personally, I would recommend the PlushCell footrest. It’s less than half the price and offers fantastic comfort. If you really want to push the boat out, however, you certainly won't be disappointed by the Footrest Pro.

Secretlab Footrest Pro - $199 (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Future / iMore)

Both of Secretlab's new footrests are absolutely stunning and would be a great purchase for anyone who has a Secretlab gaming chair or desk, or any other type of office furniture for that matter. I like the Footrest Pro for its premium design, but the PlushCell is also really comfortable and much easier to justify as a purchase given the price. These would also make tremendous gifts for anyone in your life who is into gaming or spends a lot of time sitting at a desk.

The PlushCell is available to pre-order now! And the Footrest Pro will be live in June.