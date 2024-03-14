The best Apple Arcade exclusive is now available on PS4 and PS5
What the Golf? Is coming to more platforms.
Just one month after it launched on Apple Vision Pro, one of the best Apple Arcade games is finally making its way over to PS4 and PS5.
Triband’s silly breakout hit, What the Golf? has arrived on PlayStation consoles today and comes with over 300 levels to tackle. Though you might think What the Golf? is a simple golf game, it’s so much more than that. You start out with a golf ball in a field and the hole on the other side. You might think hitting the ball into the cup is the best choice but trying to hit it actually launches the character holding the club. If he hits the cup, you win that round.
That’s the kind of game What the Golf? is. Though it sets you up with the simple process of hitting one thing into another thing, What the Golf? is never quite that simple. It’s silly, weird, and totally unexpected. Some of the 300 levels take no more than a few seconds to finish, whereas others take precision and impeccable timing. It’s currently available to play on Apple Arcade and comes with holiday updates, regular challenges, and more. The game is also getting a brand new update for Nintendo Switch that you can play today.
What else is new?
Over on Nintendo Switch, you can play the brand new “Slime Time!” update that places you in the unenviable shoes of a slime, a golf ball, and a whole host of other strange objects. If you have played through all the levels available in the base game (like I have), this will be a reason to give it another go. With 50+ new levels, it should take you a while to get through, and it’s a free update.
If you somehow haven’t played What the Golf? yet and have a PlayStation, now is the perfect time to try it out. The game is currently $19.99 on PS5 and PS4 but will only cost you $9.99 if you have PlayStation Plus.
If you don’t want to play it there, it is one of just a handful of Apple Vision Pro spatial games available right now.
