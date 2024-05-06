The Provenance PlayStation, Nintendo, and Atari game emulator is now available for beta download on iPhone and iPad — and an Apple TV version is next
Go and get it.
Fans of emulators and classic games have a new emulator to look out for. Provenance will join Delta in the App Store soon enough, and it's taken a big step closer to getting there. We already knew that the game was working its way through Apple's TestFlight beta system, but now it's officially available for download.
Downloading the Provenance beta will require being a Patreon subscriber, but if you have that requirement squared away you can download the emulator on your iPhone and iPad. There's no Apple TV support just yet, but we're told that a separate version of the app is in the work with tvOS support. Big-screen classic gaming is just around the corner.
Planning on downloading Provenance either now or when it's released to the world following this beta program? There's a lot to look forward to with some big-name consoles included in the list of supported systems — and some that you might not have heard of, too.
Game on
The list of currently supported devices includes huge hits like the original Sony PlayStation and the Nintendo SNES, while some less successful systems include the Sega Saturn and the Atari Jaguar. But the full rundown of supported systems is a who's who of gaming nostalgia, and there should definitely be something for everyone.
The full list reads:
- Atari 2600
- Atari 5200
- Atari 7800
- Atari Jaguar
- Atari Lynx
- Bandai WonderSwan
- Mattel Electronics Intellivision
- NEC PC Engine/TurboGrafx 16 (CD)
- NEC PC-FX
- NEC SuperGrafx
- Neo Geo Pocket (Color)
- Nintendo GameBoy (Color)
- Nintendo GameBoy Advance
- Nintendo N64
- Nintendo NES/Famicom + FDS
- Nintendo PokeMini
- Nintendo SNES
- Nintendo Virtual Boy
- Sega 32X
- Sega Game Gear
- Sega Genesis/MegeDrive (CD )
- Sega MasterSystem
- Sega Saturn
- Sega SG1000
- Sony PSX
Want to get in on the act without waiting for the App Store release? You can sign up for the Provenance Patreon and get in on the fun now.
