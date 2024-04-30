Game on! The Provenance PlayStation emulator is closer to the App Store than ever as beta testing begins

The world of emulated gaming on the iPhone and iPad is changing quickly now that the apps are allowed into the App Store. The Delta game emulator is already available, and more are on the way. And one of them is now closer than ever.

That emulator is Provenance, a multi-system emulator that will launch on the iPhone in the future and the team behind the app has already confirmed to iMore that a launch is underway.

Now, that launch has taken an important step forward with Provenance now available to beta testers ahead of a final release to the public.

It's game time

The beta launch was announced on the X social network, and Provenance is an emulator that could well be worth taking note of.T he app supports systems such as the Sony PlayStation, SEGA Saturn, Nintendo Virtual Boy, Nintendo Gamecube, and more. There's also support apparently in the works for the SEGA Dreamcast and Sony PlayStation 2, potentially bringing some cult classic titles to the iPhone.

With no hard release date yet available for Provenance, all gamers can do now is wait. Now might be a good time to check out our list of the best game controllers for the iPhone so that you're all set when the iPhone emulator finally lands in the App Store in the future.

Until then, the recent confirmation that the Delta game emulator for the iPhone is getting an iPad version will have to tide us all over — and there are already plenty of free games you can play on Delta, too.

