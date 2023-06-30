The Steam Summer Sale is live! Here are five must-play games on Mac with awesome discounts

The Steam Summer Sale is here, and that means some incredible savings on plenty of video games to play on your Mac. We’ve scoured the sale to select five of the best options for Mac owners who want a new game to play, who says a Mac isn’t good for gaming anyway?

From space exploration to dark detective stories, here are five games that are well worth picking up during Steam’s sale before it ends on July 13.

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut

(Image credit: ZA/UM)

Disco Elysium is a dark detective RPG with similarities to the old fantasy adventure books you read as a kid. Developed and published by ZA/UM, the game is more of a visual novel with video game elements as you try to solve a murder case as a detective with amnesia. It’s an amazing story with a dreary and dark atmosphere, fantastic voice acting, and a brilliant score from British Sea Power . It’s no surprise that Disco Elysium won major gaming awards when it was released back in 2019, and it’s available now for only $9.99 with 75% off.

Psychonauts 2

(Image credit: Double Fine)

Developed by Double Fine, Psychonauts 2 is the 2021 sequel to the cult 2005 classic, where you play as Raz, a trainee Psychonaut who uses his psychic abilities to save the world. It’s a deeply traumatic game with themes of addiction and suicide subtly merged with humor and a fun art style.

Each level is inside the mind of a different character which gives the game plenty of unique worlds to explore and platform around. You don’t need to play the first game to give Psychonauts 2 a try, and you won’t be disappointed, especially considering it's at a 66% discount in the Steam Summer Sale, which means its price is currently down to $20.39.

Cult of the Lamb

(Image credit: Massive Monster)

Do you like Animal Crossing? Do you like cute animals? Do you like cults? At what point did I lose you? Cult of the Lamb is a brilliant roguelike mixed with a management sim as you look to build your cult and look after your followers as you summon and worship "The One Who Waits."

Developed by Massive Monster and released in June 2022, the art style is very cute, the game is hilarious, and the gameplay is fun. It’s the perfect game to sink hours into this summer and is available with a 35% discount making this great game only $16.24.

Civilization VI

(Image credit: iMore)

A huge 90% discount on one of the best turn-based strategy games of all time. While admittedly not for everyone, Civilisation is a staple for PC gamers, and you can enjoy it seamlessly on Mac, thanks to developers Firaxis Games and Aspyr. Your goal is to develop a civilization from a settlement and bring it up to become a world power and conquer the globe. If you love losing hours and hours into a bunch of games, this could be the best $5.99 you ever spend.

Tunic

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Probably my game of the year for 2022, Tunic is an ode to feeling lost when playing video games as a child without the internet and an easy-to-reach walkthrough to guide you to your goal. Play as a small fox in a beautifully designed world as you journey to free a fox spirit trapped in a crystal. In Tunic, you learn how to play throughout your voyage as you find pages to the user manual written in an unknown language.

Developed by Isometricorp Games and published by Finji, the game is heavily influenced by The Legend of Zelda and is the perfect game to use with one of the best controllers for Mac. You can buy Tunic today for $20.99, 30% off its full value price.

Take advantage of the Steam Summer Sale on Mac

There are so many games on the Steam Summer Sale, but hopefully, one of our five picks gives you something to sink your teeth into this weekend. Honestly, the number of options on Steam for Mac gamers in this sale surprised me, and the best bit is the M1 and M2 Macs are well-equipped to run these video games with ease. I’ll definitely be trying out some games on my M2 Mac Mini this summer, I just hope my wallet can survive the next two weeks of savings on Steam.

Do you play games on Mac? Have you always played games on a Mac? If so, let us know what you’re picking up on the Steam Summer Sale by joining the iMore Forum and leaving a comment below.