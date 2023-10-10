This device adds a light show to your gaming sessions and has a $50 discount for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Any gamer knows that gameplay is more fun when it feels more real. That's why haptic gaming tech is taking off in a big way right now. But another way to bring the in-game action to your living room is with light effects, which is the premise behind the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit.

This kit consists of a central AI Gaming Sync box, which connects via HDMI 2.0, analyzing gameplay and producing a range of lighting effects to match its accompanying strip lights. Put these behind your TV, and you'll have your very own light show.

Sure, this sounds cool, but it's hardly essential. This is why we're pleased to share that the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit has had a $50 discount for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. This makes it $190 down from $240 and a bargain if you're an avid gamer looking for a way to spice up your gaming sessions.

How will the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box elevate your gaming?

Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit | $240 $190 at Amazon

Designed for 55-inch to 65-inch TVs, the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit uses what Govee calls its CogniGlow algorithm to recognize your in-game actions and then display specialized gaming lighting effects that go with them.

These lighting effects are then delivered to the light strips that come with the Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit and can be installed around your TV screen. Govee says that this system delivers 99% color-matching accuracy, reflecting all of the colors and movements of on-screen content with ultra-low latency.

Specialized AI effects don't work with every game right now, but Govee says that LOL, Apex, OW2, Fortnite, COD, PUBG, Valorant, and CS: GO are all compatible with more titles coming soon. But more basic lighting effects will work with any game, and any content for that matter, you can use it for movies and TV shows, too.