Ubisoft has just delayed two massive mobile titles — Division Mobile and Rainbow Six Mobile no longer have release windows on iPhone

The Division Resurgence, the mobile follow-up to the popular online shooter The Division, was announced way back in 2022, yet all we’ve seen from it since are delays. Today’s news is no different, as both that and Rainbow Six Mobile have been indefinitely delayed.

In publisher Ubisoft’s first quarter sales report ( which you can read here ), the gaming giant has revealed: “Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence are no longer expected in FY25 as the teams are taking the necessary time to ensure that these experiences deliver on expectations with optimized KPIs in the context of a demanding yet very large market.” This means we will have to wait until 2026 at the earliest to play them for ourselves.

What is The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Siege Mobile?

Some people are technically already playing Rainbow Six Siege Mobile as it has rolled out in select regions around the world ahead of its full release. This lets a small figure of players in to test it out and gives developers more time to focus on player feedback before the game’s official launch. As the game is playable by some, the extra dev time will allow the team to further balance the game with real players in mind. In step with the original Rainbow Six games, Rainbow Six Mobile is an online tactical first-person shooter where players take turns attacking and defending objectives against teams of other players. With strategy in mind, you need to plan out moves and blow up environments tactically, with “Operators” designed with certain playstyles in mind.

The Division Resurgence, on the other hand, is a directly less PVP-focused game as it’s a third-person RPG shooter in an MMO-style world. You can fight players in designated zones or explore the world, taking on the environment with help from your friends. Set after a deadly virus wipes out much of the world, you have to resolve conflicts between human factions and upgrade your gear as you do so. I’m looking forward to playing this one on my best iPhone , even if the wait has just gotten longer.

