Apple VR leak reveals the five key applications behind $3,000 headset launching in June
five key areas to justify the price
Apple's upcoming VR headset will include five different categories of applications, including services for watching sports and playing games.
According to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman (opens in new tab), the Apple VR headset will offer gaming, fitness, collaboration tools, new versions of Apple's existing iPad features, and services for watching sports. A wide variety of use cases as Apple tries to cram in as much as possible into its $3,000 mixed-reality headset.
Virtual reality and augmented reality is still very much a niche in today's world, so Apple needs to find a way to make the average consumer want and use its latest product. Gurman says that a significant effort to do that is by adapting iPad apps, including "optimized versions of the Safari web browser and Apple's services for calendars, contacts, files, home control, mail, maps, messaging, notes, photos, and reminders, as well as its music, news, stocks and weather apps. There also will be a version of the FaceTime conferencing service and Apple's TV app. The features will look similar to their iPad counterparts. "
Alongside these iPad apps we know and love, the analyst suggests that Apple is also working on a version of Fitness Plus to make working out as immersive as possible, as well as new versions of Freeform to collaborate with others differently.
Apple's FaceTime could also be used as a virtual meeting room for business. Bloomberg News (opens in new tab) reports that the VoIP feature will generate 3D versions of users similar to co-working spaces in Meta's Quest headsets.
Watch sports from the front row with Apple VR
Apple's foray into virtual reality could bring the future of watching sports to your home. With Apple focusing on bringing sports like baseball to Apple TV Plus with Friday Night Baseball, the virtual reality headset could be the perfect accessory to coincide with the viewing experience.
Imagine sitting on your sofa, turning to your left, and seeing another Apple VR user eating a virtual hotdog and spilling beer on the person below them. Priceless. We don't have long to wait to see these features and applications demonstrated with WWDC starting on June 5.
Get more iMore in your inbox!
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
John-Anthony Disotto is the How To Editor of iMore, ensuring you can get the most from your Apple products and helping fix things when your technology isn’t behaving itself.
Living in Scotland, where he worked for Apple as a technician focused on iOS and iPhone repairs at the Genius Bar, John-Anthony has used the Apple ecosystem for over a decade and prides himself in his ability to complete his Apple Watch activity rings.
John-Anthony has previously worked in editorial for collectable TCG websites and graduated from The University of Strathclyde where he won the Scottish Student Journalism Award for Website of the Year as Editor-in-Chief of his university paper. He is also an avid film geek, having previously written film reviews and received the Edinburgh International Film Festival Student Critics award in 2019.
John-Anthony also loves to tinker with other non-Apple technology and enjoys playing around with game emulation and Linux on his Steam Deck.
In his spare time, John-Anthony can be found watching any sport under the sun from football to darts, taking the term “Lego house” far too literally as he runs out of space to display any more plastic bricks, or chilling on the couch with his French Bulldog, Kermit.