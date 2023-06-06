Want to develop apps for Apple Vision Pro? Here's Apple's top tips

Hot off the heels of its WWDC 2023 keynote and the unveiling of Apple Vision Pro, Apple has released three "must-watch" videos for developers who want to create apps for the company's breakthrough spatial computing AR headset.

A three-part video series on Apple's Developer website covers the principles of spatial design, design for spatial user interfaces, and design for spatial input, the three key pillars of creating immersive experiences through Apple Vision Pro.

"Discover the fundamentals of spatial design. Learn how to design with depth, scale, windows, and immersion, and apply best practices for creating comfortable, human-centered experiences that transform reality," the company states. "Find out how you can use these spatial design principles to extend your existing app or bring a new idea to life."

Vision Pro apps

In the videos, Apple explains how it has retained common elements from existing apps on platforms like the iPad and iPhone. The company says that developers' apps should be familiar, human-centered, dimensional, immersive, and authentic. Apple has also shared guidelines for UI components, materials, and typography (fonts) to help developers create designs that are "familiar, legible, and easy to use."

In its final video, the company reveals the design principles for spatial input, controlling Apple Vision Pro with your hands and eyes to help create spatial experiences that are "comfortable, intuitive, and satisfying."

These will be fundamental as developers seek to create Apple Vision Pro-specific apps ahead of its release next year. While Vision Pro will be boosted through the use of iPhone and iPad apps coming to the headset, the real immersion starts with apps created specifically for the headset, such as Disney Plus, which was revealed as a day-one app coming to Vision Pro.

Despite its $3,499 price tag, Apple Vision Pro wowed the WWDC audience and has proven to be a major talking point in the wake of the WWDC 2023 keynote.

We're covering all the WWDC 2023 announcements live and as they happen. Don't miss all our Apple Vision Pro, iOS 17, macOS Sonoma, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 news so far.