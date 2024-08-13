You can now play classic DOS games on your iPhone and iPad with this $0.99 app

After several rejections by Apple, iDOS 3, a retro PC emulator, is now available on the App Store, enabling users to play classic DOS games from the early 90s on iPhone and iPad.

Developer Chaoji Li confirmed the news in a blog post , stating, “It has been a long wait for common sense to prevail within Apple. As much as I want to celebrate, I still can't help being a little bit cautious about the future.“

iDOS was previously rejected by Apple in April and June as the app allegedly didn’t comply with a rule change in April that allowed retro gaming emulators like Delta and Gamma on the App Store. In July, Apple changed the rule again to allow PC emulators, which meant apps like UTM could be approved, which can run Windows XP and more on iPhone and iPad. This rule change also meant that iDOS could finally be approved.

iDOS 3 uses DOS (disk operating system), which relies on a disk storage medium to play whatever’s stored on a CD-ROM or floppy disk. This operating system was widely used before graphical operating systems came along, such as Windows 3.0 in 1990. DOS lasted throughout the 90s, supporting plenty of games. With the iPad and iPhone able to support mouse and keyboard peripherals, users can relive some of their favorite games from their childhood thanks to iDOS 3.

iDOS 3 is available to download for $0.99 for the best iPhones and iPads .

What can you play with iDOS 3?

Lots. What made DOS popular with developers was its simplicity. All users had to do was insert a Floppy Disk or CD-ROM, enter a couple of commands, and the game would play. The same almost applies to iDOS 3. Once you’ve found a game you want to play, place it into the iDOS folder within the Files app, and the emulator should find the game.

If you’re stuck for choice, we recommend the following classics:

Lemmings

James Pond

Tomb Raider

Championship Manager 2

Monkey Island

DOOM

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

Grand Theft Auto

Prince of Persia

Jazz Jackrabbit

WORMS

Every one of these games is a classic from the MS-DOS era, and iDOS 3 only showcases these in their best light.