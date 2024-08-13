You can now play classic DOS games on your iPhone and iPad with this $0.99 app
Transform your iPhone or iPad into a PC from the 90s.
After several rejections by Apple, iDOS 3, a retro PC emulator, is now available on the App Store, enabling users to play classic DOS games from the early 90s on iPhone and iPad.
Developer Chaoji Li confirmed the news in a blog post, stating, “It has been a long wait for common sense to prevail within Apple. As much as I want to celebrate, I still can't help being a little bit cautious about the future.“
iDOS was previously rejected by Apple in April and June as the app allegedly didn’t comply with a rule change in April that allowed retro gaming emulators like Delta and Gamma on the App Store. In July, Apple changed the rule again to allow PC emulators, which meant apps like UTM could be approved, which can run Windows XP and more on iPhone and iPad. This rule change also meant that iDOS could finally be approved.
iDOS 3 uses DOS (disk operating system), which relies on a disk storage medium to play whatever’s stored on a CD-ROM or floppy disk. This operating system was widely used before graphical operating systems came along, such as Windows 3.0 in 1990. DOS lasted throughout the 90s, supporting plenty of games. With the iPad and iPhone able to support mouse and keyboard peripherals, users can relive some of their favorite games from their childhood thanks to iDOS 3.
iDOS 3 is available to download for $0.99 for the best iPhones and iPads.
What can you play with iDOS 3?
Lots. What made DOS popular with developers was its simplicity. All users had to do was insert a Floppy Disk or CD-ROM, enter a couple of commands, and the game would play. The same almost applies to iDOS 3. Once you’ve found a game you want to play, place it into the iDOS folder within the Files app, and the emulator should find the game.
If you’re stuck for choice, we recommend the following classics:
- Lemmings
- James Pond
- Tomb Raider
- Championship Manager 2
- Monkey Island
- DOOM
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
- Grand Theft Auto
- Prince of Persia
- Jazz Jackrabbit
- WORMS
Every one of these games is a classic from the MS-DOS era, and iDOS 3 only showcases these in their best light.
Daryl is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form and in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives.
Previously Software & Downloads Writer at TechRadar, and Deputy Editor at StealthOptional, he's also written a book, 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. His second book, '50 Years of Boss Fights', came out in June 2024, and has a monthly newsletter called 'Springboard'. He's also written for many other publications including WIRED, MacFormat, Bloody Disgusting, VGC, GamesRadar, Nintendo Life, VRV Blog, The Loop Magazine, SUPER JUMP, Gizmodo, Film Stories, TopTenReviews, Miketendo64, and Daily Star.