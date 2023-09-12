You'll need a Netflix account to play Football Manager Mobile on iPhone this year

Football Manager Touch has been a huge boon for Apple Arcade subscribers and Football Manager Mobile is consistently one of the most downloaded games in the App Store. But SI Games now says that you're going to need a Netflix subscription to play the next-generation version of the latter.

The move means that playing Football Manager 2024 Mobile will require a Netflix subscription if you want to play it on your iPhone, although it isn't clear what's going on with Football Manager 2024 Touch just yet.

When can you expect to be able to dive into a new game, you ask? November 6 is the big release date to watch out for.

A game of two halves

The news is of course a good one for Netflix subscribers, with SI Games admitting in a press release that while FM24 Mobile will be available for download from the App Store, "you’ll need a Netflix account to log in and begin your next journey to footballing greatness."

Alternatively, gamers will be able to launch FM24 Mobile from within the Netflix app with a dedicated Games row appearing on iPhones. "If you’re not logged in to Netflix on your device, you will receive a sign-in prompt upon reaching the game’s loading screen. At this point you’ll either need to enter your Netflix account details or sign up for a new membership," the press release says when explaining how everything will work.

SI Games says that with this move "more players than ever before can fast-track their way to footballing glory and benefit from the addition of four new languages to the game." Although that only really works if you're already a Netflix subscriber of course.

This news comes as Apple gets ready to unveil its new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, leaving us to wonder how many people will be rushing to play Football Manager 24 Mobile on their new handsets come November 6.