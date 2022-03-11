Gear Club Stradale is coming exclusively to Apple Arcade soon

Apple Arcade is set to get a big new racing game with Gear Club Stradale landing on the game subscription service soon.

First teased during the iPhone SE announcement earlier this week, the game has been confirmed as an upcoming Apple Arcade title although no official release date has been given. What we do know is that Gear Club Stradale will arrive on Apple Arcade for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV users.

Those keen to make sure they get their hands on the new racer as soon as possible can pre-order the game now and rest assured that it will automatically download once available.

Developer Elden Games says we have plenty to look forward to once Gear Club Stradale lands on our devices.

Gather your friends and start your own club in the cradle of supercar and the gorgeous region of Italy: Tuscany.

Cooperate with your friends in daily, weekly, and monthly exclusive content to build your dream car collection!

The best car handling experience on mobile devices thanks to intelligent real-like driving assistances that guarantee high accessibility.

Build and improve together your own car workshops to enhance performance and customization.

Defend your Club in worldwide competitions and reach the highest rankings

Unlock new content thanks to your progression and achievements.

We are proud to reveal our partnership with Apple. Gear Club Stradale, is coming soon exclusively on Apple Arcade. #GearClubStradale

Pre-order: https://t.co/WF8pfaIdyj pic.twitter.com/dabDVfJV4D — Eden Games (@EdenGames) March 8, 2022

You will of course need an Apple Arcade or Apple One subscription to play, but with so many top games now available it's sure to be money well spent. Apple One will also get you access to additional services including Apple Music, Apple TV+, and more.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming. A game controller is a must-buy for Apple TV gamers and it will be a big benefit to playing Gear Club Stradale on all platforms, too.