- Apple Arcade will gain two new games this Friday, April 8.
- Gear.Club Stradale will offer a racing sim like no other.
- Sonic Dash+ is an endless runner featuring the hedgehog that made running cool.
Apple has confirmed that Gear.Club Stradale and Sonic Dash+ will both speed into the App Store and Apple Arcade this Friday, April 8.
Both of the titles will be available to all Apple Arcade subscribers who pay the $4.99 per month subscription fee — it'll also be available to those who get Apple Arcade via the Apple One subscription bundle, too. Expect games free of ads and in-app purchases, as is the Apple Arcade way, too.
Starting with Gear.Club Stradale, gamers will be able to enjoy a game that self-describes as "a dream come true" which definitely sounds impressive! More specifically, here's what racing fans can look forward to:
- Gather your friends and start your own club in the cradle of supercar and the gorgeous region of Italy: Tuscany.
- Cooperate with your friends in daily, weekly, and monthly exclusive content to build your dream car collection!
- The best car handling experience on mobile devices thanks to intelligent real-like driving assistances that guarantee high accessibility.
- Build and improve together your own car workshops to enhance performance and customization.
- Defend your Club in worldwide competitions and reach the highest rankings
- Unlock new content thanks to your progression and achievements.
Gear.Club Stradale will be available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac and you can pre-register for the download via the App Store now.
Moving on to Sonic Dash+, the title is a remake of the game that already took the App Store by storm once already. An endless runner, Sonic Dash+ is all about running fast — just how Sonic likes it!
Run, jump, and dash through stunning 3D environments as Sonic the Hedgehog and other Sonic characters in this fun racing & endless runner game. Run and race past challenging obstacles in this fast and frenzied endless running game by SEGA!
Unlike many Apple Arcade games, this one is an iPhone and iPad-only affair, for fairly obvious reasons. You can pre-register your interest via the App Store now, too.
