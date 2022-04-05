Apple has confirmed that Gear.Club Stradale and Sonic Dash+ will both speed into the App Store and Apple Arcade this Friday, April 8.

Both of the titles will be available to all Apple Arcade subscribers who pay the $4.99 per month subscription fee — it'll also be available to those who get Apple Arcade via the Apple One subscription bundle, too. Expect games free of ads and in-app purchases, as is the Apple Arcade way, too.

Starting with Gear.Club Stradale, gamers will be able to enjoy a game that self-describes as "a dream come true" which definitely sounds impressive! More specifically, here's what racing fans can look forward to: