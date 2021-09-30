Apple TV+ is getting another big movie title, directed by Jon Watts and starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Deadline reports:

Apple Studios has landed yet another high-caliber movie package, making a deal for an untitled film that Spider-Man director Jon Watts will write and direct, with George Clooney and Brad Pitt starring. The film will get a robust theatrical release as part of this.

The film is a thriller that "follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job", Apple reportedly bid for the film last week, beating out Sony, Lionsgate, Annapurna, MGM, Universal, Warner Bros, Netflix, and Amazon.

The film will be released on Apple TV+, but is also apparently getting a "robust theatrical release." Between them, Clooney and Pitt reportedly left "an eight-figure sum" on the table in order to ensure the film would make it to theaters.

Apple continues to invest in its slate of original content for Apple TV+, and recently debuted its hotly-anticipated new sci-fi thriller Foundation.

Earlier this week Apple announced it had ordered Amber Brown as a series, and later this week The Problem with Jon Stewart will air for the first time. From Apple:

The highly anticipated new current affairs series from acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart, takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time. "The Problem With Jon Stewart" is a multiple-season, single-issue series with Stewart exploring complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges. The Apple Original series will also feature a companion podcast that will extend the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who will bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.

