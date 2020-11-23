Only through November 25 at 7 p.m. PT, Amazon is discounting the price of the newest tier at Audible, Audible Plus , and throwing in a $10 promotional credit for every new member who joins during this period. This is a more affordable tier of Audible that normally costs $7.95 monthly, though thanks to this week's special holiday pricing, you can sign up and score six months of access for only $4.95 per month . Audible gives you the ability to cancel at any time with no penalty.

Amazon is kicking off Thanksgiving week with an offer that could save you on your upcoming Black Friday purchases. We've been seeing tons of Black Friday deals going live over the past few days, though this latest deal at Amazon is easily one of the best yet.

Get an extra $10 to spend during Black Friday at Amazon when you join Audible's new, more affordable tier at a special discounted price for the holidays.

The new Audible Plus tier unlocks access to unlimited listening of Audible originals and other titles with nearly 70,000 hours of content to enjoy. You also receive discounts on audiobooks sold by Audible. This is different from Audible's more expensive tier, Audible Premium Plus, which gives you a credit every month to be redeemed for any audiobook of your choosing.

Though Audible Plus doesn't provide you with a book credit every month, it does include enough content where you'll never run out of new books to hear. You can get a look at the content included via the Audible Plus homepage. Audible lets you finish the story while you work on chores at home, drive to work, or accomplish any number of other tasks, and the best part is that you can listen on tons of devices using the free Audible app, from your phone and tablet to your computer, and on Amazon Echo devices.

Another option is Audible Premium Plus, though it's slightly higher priced at $14.95 per month. With this tier, each month you receive a credit to redeem for any audiobook on the site, making it a more affordable way to listen to certain titles that aren't available via Audible Plus. Right now, you can even score a free 30-day trial to Audible Premium Plus. That includes a free audiobook credit that you can use on absolutely any book, such as the new memoir, A Promised Land by Barack Obama. Best of all, any book you choose is yours to keep even if you decide to end your membership.

Learn more about this year's Black Friday and discover a load of deals you can spend your upcoming $10 promotional credit on via Android Central's guide to the best Black Friday deals of 2020.