One of the benefits of Amazon owning Ring, the company behind the popular video doorbell, is that it can be integrated with other Amazon products and it's on sale for Cyber Monday. This includes the Echo lineup, and this is especially compelling when it comes to the Echo Show, which has its own display and can show you the output of your Ring Doorbell before you answer. And right now, you can get Amazon's bundle with the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and the Echo Show $139.

When ya gonna ring it? Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5 Amazon's Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundle has again dropped to its lowest ever price, this time for Black Friday. These two are perfect to purchase together as you can watch the doorbell's live feed on the Echo Show 5. $139.00 $289.00 $150 off See at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 offers your home increased security and convenience. When someone rings the doorbell, you get an alert on your phone (or Echo device), which you can press to display a live video feed of who is at your door. You can also set the Ring up to send you motion-activated alerts and two-way talk so you can converse with the person at your door.

The Ring also works with Alexa, which is where the Echo Show comes in. The Echo Show has a display which, in addition to showing video from the Ring, can also play shows, movies, and music, and connect with other Echo users for audio and video calls. You can also use it as a tabletop clock and pick a custom clock face.

With this bundle, you have everything you need for basic door-monitoring security setup. The bundle also comes with lifetime theft protection incase your Ring Video Doorbell is stolen.

Increase the security of your home and pick up this bundle before this sale is over.