Whenever anyone asks me which are the best Apple Watch bands, I always include Clockwork Synergy in my recommendations. I have reviewed several Clockwork Synergy bands; you can read my Clockwork Synergy Seat Belt NATO Apple Watch band review, Clockwork Synergy Canvas Apple Watch Band review, and Clockwork Synergy Cordura Apple Watch Band review. I also included the Dapper Leather Band in my roundup of the best leather Apple Watch bands.
Use the promo code SHIPPING20 to get 20% off your entire Clockwork Synergy order now. This code is being offered as an apology of sorts for shipping delays that customers have been experiencing lately. Clockwork Synergy notes:
We've noticed some shipping delays. Please note we are processing and shipping all orders within the same or next business day. USPS has notified us that some areas have delays due to them being overwhelmed with holiday orders while being understaffed due to Covid-19 protocols. Please note we want you to get your packages ASAP and will do everything in our power to get them to you on time.
As a token of our appreciation, please use the following 20 percent off code to apologize for some slow shipping.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!
Clockwork Synergy NATO Apple Watch Band
Clockwork Synergy brings the classic NATO style to the modern era with this high-quality, reasonably-priced band. Choose from a large selection of solids, stripes, and flags.
Clockwork Synergy Dapper Leather Apple Watch Band
These high-quality leather bands won't break the bank. The adaptors are as smooth as butter, and the premium leather is top-notch. Choose from over two dozen different textures and colors, from traditional to fun.
Clockwork Synergy Seat Belt NATO Apple Watch Band
This Apple Watch band made from seat belt fabric looks sharp and wears tough. Choose from a variety of colors.
Clockwork Synergy Canvas Apple Watch Band
This comfortable dual-layer canvas Apple Watch band is a just-right style that can be dressed up or down.
Clockwork Synergy Cordura Apple Watch Bands
Classy but casual, Cordura bands are lined with comfortable leather and topped with canvas fabric in a variety of colors to suit every look.
Regardless of which Clockwork Synergy band you choose, you get your choice of hardware colors to match your Apple Watch. I've tested a huge number of Apple Watch bands over the years, and you'd be surprised how many of them have adaptors that just don't work. Clockwork Synergy uses high-quality adaptors that slide onto your Apple Watch like butter and stay in place securely.
