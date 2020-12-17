Whenever anyone asks me which are the best Apple Watch bands, I always include Clockwork Synergy in my recommendations. I have reviewed several Clockwork Synergy bands; you can read my Clockwork Synergy Seat Belt NATO Apple Watch band review, Clockwork Synergy Canvas Apple Watch Band review, and Clockwork Synergy Cordura Apple Watch Band review. I also included the Dapper Leather Band in my roundup of the best leather Apple Watch bands.

Use the promo code SHIPPING20 to get 20% off your entire Clockwork Synergy order now. This code is being offered as an apology of sorts for shipping delays that customers have been experiencing lately. Clockwork Synergy notes:

We've noticed some shipping delays. Please note we are processing and shipping all orders within the same or next business day. USPS has notified us that some areas have delays due to them being overwhelmed with holiday orders while being understaffed due to Covid-19 protocols. Please note we want you to get your packages ASAP and will do everything in our power to get them to you on time.

As a token of our appreciation, please use the following 20 percent off code to apologize for some slow shipping.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

Regardless of which Clockwork Synergy band you choose, you get your choice of hardware colors to match your Apple Watch. I've tested a huge number of Apple Watch bands over the years, and you'd be surprised how many of them have adaptors that just don't work. Clockwork Synergy uses high-quality adaptors that slide onto your Apple Watch like butter and stay in place securely.