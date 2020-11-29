Amazon definitely had one of the best Black Friday deals on the Intel MacBook Air, but Best Buy has just shown them up with their Cyber Monday deal, taking $200 off the base model for the shopping holiday. The Intel MacBook Air is still an incredibly good value for those who need a fast, portable computer for everyday tasks. As iMore's Rene Ricthie explained in his review, it is still the Mac for most people.

MacBook Air | $200 off Available in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. Powered by an Intel i3 dual-core processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state hard drive. Features 11 hours of battery life. 799 at Best Buy