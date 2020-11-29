Amazon definitely had one of the best Black Friday deals on the Intel MacBook Air, but Best Buy has just shown them up with their Cyber Monday deal, taking $200 off the base model for the shopping holiday.
The Intel MacBook Air is still an incredibly good value for those who need a fast, portable computer for everyday tasks. As iMore's Rene Ricthie explained in his review, it is still the Mac for most people.
Available in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold. Powered by an Intel i3 dual-core processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB solid-state hard drive. Features 11 hours of battery life.
Apple recently announced the new M1 chip, which brings a huge jump in both performance and battery life, but there are still plenty of people who don't need that kind of power. For those who need a light, portable notebook with great battery life for everyday tasks, Apple's Intel MacBook Air is a great value and, at $799, is a no brainer.
The base model MacBook Air features a tenth-generation Intel Core i3 dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state hard drive. It also comes packed with Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics to enable some light photo and video editing and gaming.
The notebook features a 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology that adapts your display to the surrounding environment. It also comes with the backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID for easy login and making purchases with Apple Pay. The Force Touch trackpad is arguably the best in the industry, enabling buttery-smooth scrolling and precise input.
The Intel MacBook Air comes packed with stereo speakers, two Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi for fast connection. You'll enjoy up to 11 hours of battery life, so you can be confident the Air will keep up with you throughout the day.
Keep in mind that, to get that $799 price, you'll need a free My Best Buy Member account.
If you're wondering what accessories to pick up for your new MacBook Air, check out our list of the Best MacBook Air Accessories of 2020. Want to find out what other kinds of deals are going on with everything Apple? Check out our list of the Best Apple Cyber Monday deals.
