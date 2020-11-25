If you are a fan of Plex but have been either missing out on all the features as a free user or have been paying monthly, now might be the best time to make the jump to being a lifetime member.
Plex has just launched its holiday sale which takes 25% off its lifetime Plex Pass. The lifetime pass normally costs $119.99, but between Wednesday, November 25 through Friday, November 27, the lifetime Plex Pass will cost only $89.99.
A Plex Pass enables users to download media for offline playback, stream to mobile devices, skip TV intros, and more.
A Plex Pass opens up a world of features to movie and television watchers, including the ability to stream to mobile devices on both WiFi and cellular, download media for offline playback, skip TV intros, and watch content in 4K.
For audiophiles, the Plexamp app allows users to view time-synced lyrics, control EQ, and get a discount on the TIDAL subscription.
In order to take advantage of the offer, customers will add the promo code SURVIVETHESEASON to the cart when checking out with a lifetime Plex Pass.
