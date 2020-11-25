If you are a fan of Plex but have been either missing out on all the features as a free user or have been paying monthly, now might be the best time to make the jump to being a lifetime member.

Plex has just launched its holiday sale which takes 25% off its lifetime Plex Pass. The lifetime pass normally costs $119.99, but between Wednesday, November 25 through Friday, November 27, the lifetime Plex Pass will cost only $89.99.