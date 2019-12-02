Not only are Sonos speakers some of the best wireless speakers you can buy for your home, they are also specifically great for Apple users. This is because recent Sonos speakers (as well as some not-so-recent ones) come out-of-the-box with AirPlay 2 support. Because of this support, the Sonos One (Gen 2) and One SL are among the best AirPlay 2 speakers for Apple fans, and you can get them this Cyber Monday for up to 28% off.

Another Sale Sonos Speakers We saw some great Black Friday deals on the Sonos Beam, Sub, and more (which are still alive!), and now the smaller speakers are on sale as well. This is the best price we've seen on the Sonos One SL, which is a new offering from the company. Starting at $129 See at Amazon

The Sonos One (Gen 2) is the latest iteration of Sonos' Alexa-equipped smart speaker. It's mostly the same as the first-generation Sonos One, with the additions of Bluetooth Low Energy and an updated processor. It still features a sleek, minimal look and room-filling sound. You can control it with voice commands using Alexa or the Google Assistant, and it also works with AirPlay 2, connecting to other, non-Sonos AirPlay speakers. Because it this, you can also control music playback using Siri on your iPhone or iPad.

The Sonos One can also be put into a stereo pair with another Sonos One, either Gen 1 or Gen 2. Stereo pairing allows for stereo separation, in which each speaker takes on different parts of the audio load, leading to more detailed sound overall. You can also connect this stereo pair with other Sonos products, such as the Beam soundbar, to create a wireless surround sound system for your entertainment center that doubles as a great stereo setup when you only want to play music.

The Sonos One SL operates in much the same way that the One does, with one crucial difference: there are no microphones on the One SL. Because of this, Alexa and the Google Assistant aren't built in. For those worried about having an always-listening microphone in their home, the Sonos One SL exists to put those fears to rest. And you can still use this speaker with voice assistants through your iPhone or Android device, as Alexa on the Echo and the Google Assistant can be integrated with the Sonos ecosystem, while the AirPlay 2 support allows you to use Siri play music through the speaker as well.

Other than the lack of microphones, you're getting the same sound quality, AirPlay 2 support, stereo pairing, and other features that you expect from the Sonos One.

Sonos makes some of the best speakers for everyone one the market, so be sure to take advantage of this deal while you're doing your Cyber Monday shopping.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.