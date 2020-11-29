When it comes to computers, there are two things I believe you can never really have enough of: RAM and storage. And when it comes to storage, while getting more internal storage on, for instance, a MacBook Air might be an increasingly expensive prospect, an external drive will often cost you a lot less. And picking up a new external drive, like Seagate's 4TB One Touch HDD, is a great way to spend less money on Cyber Monday.

When you're thinking about external storage, especially for a laptop, you will want to balance size with portability. Even if portability isn't a concern, you're only going to have so much space wherever you are, so something compact is always worth considering. The Seagate One Touch fits that bill, offering 4TB of storage in a svelte package that you can take with you wherever you go.

Some Other Product A great, reliable drive that can you can slip into a bag or hide on your desk. Enough storage for photo libraries, Time Machine backups, and anything else you might want to store. $90 at Amazon

The Seagate One Touch is a USB drive that's compatible with any Windows PC or Mac. It's got a small 5.75-inch x 4.02-inch footprint and is just under two inches thick. It supports USB 3.0 connections, so it's not as fast as some USB-C drives out there, but it's quick for an HDD at 7,200 RPM.

At 4TB, the One Touch is perfect for data sets that tend to be rather large: photo libraries, Time Machine backups, that sort of thing. It's also great if you just have a large assortment of files that you need to store on the go.

At its Cyber Monday price, it's a perfect complement to the brand new MacBook Air, which is limited to 2TB of internal storage, and adding that amount of storage to the MacBook Air is an expensive prospect. If you're to get the base model of MacBook Air at $999, with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, upgrading to 2TB costs you an additional $800, setting you back $1,799 total. By contrast, sticking with the base storage and getting the 4TB One Touch will set you back approximately $1,090.

The Seagate One Touch is an excellent option for anyone needing a lot of storage in a small package. Perfect for any external storage need, it's going to be a reliable drive for years to come, no matter what you put on it. Be sure to take advantage of this Cyber Monday deal while it lasts.