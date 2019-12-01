A good soundbar is one of the best ways to instantly upgrade your TV's sound without spending a fortune on a full surround sound system this Cyber Monday — especially if you get one that has a subwoofer. The Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar and subwoofer is perfect for anyone looking to upgrade their sound, and it's $50 off for Cyber Monday, making it a great deal!

Alexa is built right into the Yamaha YAS-209, making it a perfect addition to any smart home or an excellent purchase for anyone looking to add Alexa to their home. This means that through the power of voice control you can be playing music, listening to the news, setting alarms, and controlling smart home devices all with the Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar.

The wireless subwoofer makes the Yamaha YAS-209 soundbar a great option for people who love bass. While the soundbar itself ca handle all the treble and mid-tones, the addition of the wireless subwoofer will ensure that all that low-end sound stays warm and fills the room. Plus, since it's wireless, you can place it anywhere you want — meaning you can achieve the perfect placement for your space.

On top of making your TV sound better, the Yamaha YAS-209 also supports a ton of music streaming services, such as Amazon Music, Audible, Kindle, Spotify, Pandora, TuneIn, Deezer, iHeart Radio and SiriusXM. Plus, it has Bluetooth built-in meaning you can connect any device up to the Yamaha YAS-209 and stream audio from anywhere.

The Yamaha YAS-209 isn't the only great deal — be sure to also check out some of the other great deals from across the internet ahead of Cyber Monday.