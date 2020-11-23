The smaller Echo Show 5 was the first of this latest generation of devices to addresses many of the criticisms of earlier products, adding privacy-focused features, a great screen, and a good speaker — all in a convenient size!

The Echo Show comes to a more natural size that's easier to place than the 10-inch Echo Show but still comfy enough to watch recipes and videos on.

Amazon Alexa is one of the best smart assistants out there, and if you're looking to deck the halls with smart home tech this year, there's never been a better time to buy the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8. Both compact versions of the Echo Show are available for 50% off for Black Friday this year, making it the most affordable way to get the Amazon smart screen.

Both the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 are known as some of the best Amazon Echo Show devices you can buy.

The Echo Show 8 is the newest product in the Echo Show line, and as such, it takes some of the best features from the high and low ends. For example, it is in-between the smaller size of the Show 5 and the arguably unwieldy size of the Show (2nd Gen). It improves upon the sound quality of the smaller Show 5 with double the number of speakers (two 2-inch speakers at 10W per channel vs. one 1.7-inch speaker at 4W per channel). Plus, it has the same 1280x800 display as the larger Show (2nd Gen) for a higher ratio of pixels per inch.

The Echo Show 5 was the first of the new generation of smart screen devices to include physical covers and switches to control what Alexa could see and hear, which eased many concerns about having Alexa in more sensitive areas of the home. Like the Show 8, the Show 5 lacks the Zigbee hub integration that can be found in the Echo Show (2nd Gen). The speakers aren't quite as good as the Echo Show 8; however, it is much more compact and cheaper than the Echo Show 8, making it perfect for budget-minded folks or people who just finally want to try the product.

Of course, if you want HomeKit enabled devices, the Echo Show won't help you in that regard. You'll want to check out the best Apple Black Friday deals to take advantage of the Apple ecosystem; however, the Echo Show is an amazing smart some devices for anyone.

Don't miss out on this incredible deal to finally bring Amazon Alexa into your home. From watching your favorite TV shows to controlling your lights, to calling other people, the Echo Show 8 and Echo Show 5 are the best ways to experience everything Alexa can offer.