Whilst Apple Watch is the perfect iPhone companion for many, a much cheaper alternative is Fitbit. With built-in fitness and activity tracking, GPS, sleep tracking, and more, Fitbit devices offer many of the same features as Apple Watch without the streamlined iOS integration and a smaller display. Right now in Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can score up to $50 off a wide range of Fitbits including the Charge 4, Versa 2, and the Fitbit Ace 2 for Kids.
- : Fitbit Charge 4 | $50 off at various retailers
- : Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition | $50 off at various retailers
- : Fitbit Versa 3 | $30 off at various retailers
- : Fitbit Versa 2 | $50 off
- : Fitbit Ace 2 | $20 off
Fitbit Charge 4 | $50 off at various retailers
Earlier this year, Fitbit released this update to its popular Charge lineup, and it ticked nearly all of the boxes that fans wanted from previous versions. The Charge 4 added Fitbit Pay on all models and onboard GPS, and seven-day battery life.
Fitbit Charge 4 Special Edition | $50 off at various retailers
The Charge 4 Special Edition includes a bonus nylon band, but otherwise has all the same features as the regular Charge 4.
Fitbit Versa 3 | $30 off at various retailers
The Fitbit Versa 3 is the newest edition in Fitbit's most popular smartwatch line. It still offers remarkable six-day battery life and Amazon Alexa access, but it also adds onboard GPS and Google Assistant access. You can now track Active Zone Minutes and store and play music from Deezer and Pandora (not to mention controlling your Spotify playlists). Oh, and did we mention that the Versa 3 comes with a six-month trial of Fitbit Premium?
Fitbit Versa 2 | $50 off
The Fitbit Versa 2, like the 3, features a Heart Rate monitor, Amazon Alexa access, sleep tracking, and swim tracking, as well as bringing alerts like calls, texts, and calendar appointments direct to your wrist.
Fitbit Ace 2 | $20 off
Perfect for kids, the Fitbit Ace 2 is swim-proof, has five days of battery life, activity and sleep tracking, challenges, and fun celebrations to help keep your child active.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
DEVONthink, DEVONagent, and more are all available with 25% off
Now would probably be a very good time to pick up a copy of DEVONthink.
This new Stillwater trailer is heartwarming and wholesome
Apple TV+ has a new show coming and it includes a talking panda. What more need you know?
Review: Anda Seat's Dark Demon is a gamer's dream
Anda Seat's Dark Demon gaming chair is a rugged, durable gaming chair perfect for intense gaming.
Bring more storage to Switch with these officially licensed microSD cards
The Nintendo Switch only has 32GB of internal storage. That means anyone who plays a lot of games will need to use a microSD card with it. Here are all of the officially licensed microSD cards for Nintendo Switch.