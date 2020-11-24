Whilst Apple Watch is the perfect iPhone companion for many, a much cheaper alternative is Fitbit. With built-in fitness and activity tracking, GPS, sleep tracking, and more, Fitbit devices offer many of the same features as Apple Watch without the streamlined iOS integration and a smaller display. Right now in Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can score up to $50 off a wide range of Fitbits including the Charge 4, Versa 2, and the Fitbit Ace 2 for Kids.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.