Get a powerful bargain on this 6,000mAh Mophie Powerstation external battery for Cyber Monday. Mophie products don't go on deep discount often, so this deal is a doozy. Grab it down before the sale powers down.

We here at iMore love our Mophie products. When I worked at the Apple Store, I sold a ton of Mophie Powerstations just like this one.

The Mophie Powerstation on sale is a 6000mAh external battery pack, or power bank. It has a 2.1 amp output-charge, appropriate for any smartphones or tablets. The power bank's two USB-A ports mean you can charge two items at once. Depending on which phone you're charging, you can get up to two full charges from the Mophie Powerstation.

The battery pack's form factor is slim and sleek, and it's comfortable to hold. Measuring just 2.7-by-0.5-by-4.7 inches and weighing 5.6 ounces, the Mophie Powerstation is easy to slide into your tech bag. Multiple colors are available, but only the Space Grey is marked down this low.

Don't take a chance of running out of power when you're on the go. Pick up a 6,000mAh Mophie Powerstation while you can snag it at such a good price point.