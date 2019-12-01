Getting kids more involved in STEM means making those subjects engaging for them, fun in ways that maybe they normally aren't. This Cyber Monday, that's easier than ever thanks to this massive, one-day sale on STEM toys and games that try to get kids to actively engage with the world of science, technology, engineering, and math with interesting kits and toys with big names attached to them, including Star Wars, The Avengers, and Sphero.

If you've ever wanted to build your own droid from a galaxy far, far away, the Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit by littleBits is ready for you. Assemble your own R2-D2 with the included chassis, switches, lights, and circuits, and more to create your functional, app-connected robot. The robot connects to a smartphone app that lets you actually command it to perform different sets of actions. The app also features a set of easy-to-follow, step-by-step instructions for assembly of your droid. You can grab this kit for 37% off at $63.

Also available from littleBits is its Avengers Hero Inventor Kit. Similar to the droid kit, you use the collection of included parts to build an Iron Man-style hero's gauntlet, complete with lights and sounds, that you can wear. The connected app includes 18 actives that focus on different areas of STEM, making this an educational toy that's also fun. It comes with 10 sounds from Marvel, as well as the ability to record your own. The Avengers Hero Inventor Kit is available today at the historically-low price of $45, 70% off its normal price of $150.

Sphero has always been a popular brand when it comes to toy robots, and today's a great time to pick up one a Sphero Mini. The tiny ball of a robot not only comes with games and other fun activities, it allows you to modify it with a set of drag and drop coding commands that teach principles of programming. The Sphero Edu app lets you code your toy in other ways using languages such as JavaScript and Swift.

There are many excellent STEM toys available in this one day sale that will help your child both learn and have fun at the same time, so be sure to check out all of the discounts before the day is over.

